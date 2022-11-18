Mission goes Green, begins pruning

(Second in a series)
The dawn of a new millennium brought with it new beginnings for both Kevin Green and New Castle’s City Rescue Mission.
Green, who had cut his teeth in the big-money world of corporate finance, suddenly found himself as the executive director and chief executive officer of a Rust Belt rescue mission.
As for the mission, it was faced with multiple outreaches that were no longer financially sustainable and, in an effort to regain its footing, turned the leadership reins over to a non-pastor for the first time in its 90-year history.
“They (the mission board) were unsure that I was up to the task,” said Green, who did nothing but dispel those concerns during his 22 years at the helm. “But they had full confidence in me that we would make good decisions to get the ministry solvent quickly.
“That entailed some cost-benefit analysis on our thrift store operations and other things we were doing at the time that took us far away from the main mission of the Mission. That is the preaching, teaching, loving and leading all of those who would come through our doors: the lost, the hungry, the broken-hearted. The focus was to get away from those distractions and to disciple people into a relationship with Jesus Christ.”
Among other things, according to the Mission’s website, that meant shifting the Men’s Ministry from “work therapy” to biblical discipleship. In 2002, the Thrift Stores and Rehabilitation Center were closed following an evaluation of their profitability. The buildings were converted to food warehouses enabling the Mission to accept more donations.”
Support for a pregnancy center also was eliminated.
“We were overlapping with other ministries that we didn’t need to overlap with,” said Dr. Jim Snow, a board member at the time. “It was just too diverse; it was trying to be everything to everybody, and Kevin focused the ministry more to the men’s ministry, which was the main thing that got us started.
“He didn’t shut down the women and children ministries. But some of the stuff had to be changed, and he did it.”
FUNDRAISER
Still, cutting expenses wasn’t Green’s only strategy. He also set out to boost revenue.
“He developed major donors more than anybody had done before,” Snow said. “He was developing relationships with donors, visiting with them, the whole time. I was on the board for 30 years, and by the time I left, financially, we were way in better shape.”
Moreover, former board member Bruce Peterson added, what Green did with the money would encourage even more donors.
Peterson, vice president of purchasing for EQS, remembers trying to get one of his supervisors to become a mission donor, and the individual eventually did.
“But one of the first questions he asked me was, ‘What’s the recidivism rate?, meaning ‘How many guys make it and don’t come back?” Peterson said. “And really, it was pretty crummy.
“But we had a Life Learning Program that you could get into for a year once guys came to the Lord and became real serious about it. That program produced some outstanding results, including an aftercare ministry that followed the men up to five years after they got out of the mission and onto their own feet. That’s been very successful, and that’s an outgrowth by Kevin.”
IN-HOUSE SUPPORT
Green deflects credit for any Mission successes to the board and volunteers who helped to strengthen its glow as “a beacon of light to the lost and lonely, the hungry, the addicted and the abused in our four-county area since 1911.”
“I’m grateful,” he went on, “that I had the opportunity to be called to lead. In my time there, I’ve had great board leadership, with humble and heartfelt leaders encouraging the staff and me to go forward each day in service to those in need. (They) always encouraged me to lead through the many changes in services and many transformational programs that have been implemented over the years.”
Green emphasized his daily call was “to serve and to preach and teach and just to really love the lost that came so that they could experience a transformed life that was touched by God.”
Still, he admits to finding fulfillment in playing a role in the Mission’s return to financial solvency, which enabled it to focus on ministering to its men, rather than sending them off to work in a thrift store.
“That takes staff and that takes effort and that takes refurbished buildings and computers and overhead projects,” he said. “So we made those investments, and I think that’s the most important thing that occurred — that we had the resources to do life-changing ministry.”
Green added he never lost faith in God’s provision for the ministry.
“For the last 20 years, we have been more than blessed financially, and yet I remember those first years where board members would meet with me at 6:30 on a Wednesday morning in McKinney Chapel, and we would be on our knees praying to make payroll at the end of the week,” he said. “We’ve not missed any of those payments or payroll things.
“Even through 9/11, natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina or when the recession hit in 2008 and other market plunges, and COVID, the Lord has provided the resources necessary to cover the expenses of reaching out to those that need the most help in our community.”
Green’s call now has been turned over to Jack Lynn, who became the mission’s executive director in 2020, and its CEO in July. Still, were it not for Green’s 22-year tenure, Snow said, Lynn might not have anything over which to preside.
“I don’t think the Rescue Mission would exist now,” he said, “had Kevin not come on board and turned around the finances and done the things he did.”
(Saturday: The Jack Lynn Era has begun.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.