After 22 years of sharpening and growing the ministry of the City Rescue Mission, Kevin Green has stepped down.

“He’s a tough guy to replace, because his talents are very unique,” said Bruce Peterson, a former Mission board director and soon-to-retire vice president of purchasing for EQS.

The man to whom that job has been tasked is Jack Lynn, who became the mission’s executive director in 2020 and its chief executive officer as of July 1 after two-and-a-half years of working alongside Green.

Peterson said that while he is hearing good reports about Lynn, he doesn’t really know him. But, Peterson does know Green, and that makes him optimistic about Green’s successor.

“I’m in the process of retiring myself,” he said. “I’ve been here at Ellwood Quality Steels as the VP of purchasing for 37 years. My final legacy is that I handed it over and got somebody positioned to do an even better job than me.

“I think that would be Kevin’s desire, too. He really wants the absolute best for the Mission.”

A Laurel High graduate, Lynn earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting in 2001 from Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) University. He spent 20 years working in the public accounting industry, specifically for not-for-profit health care organizations, where he led efforts in auditing, accounting and assurance and compliance matters.

He considers the time spent working with Green invaluable.

“These past few years working with Kevin and mentoring under him were extremely beneficial, and it was very intentional,” Lynn said. “That’s one of the things I was pushing — was Kevin going to be retiring and leaving the day I was coming in?

“I definitely wanted to see how he did things, especially with all the success he had here in 20-plus years of ministry.”

Green also is glad to have been able to spend time with Lynn, although the pandemic somewhat curtailed the experience.

“Two of the last three years have been under COVID,” he said. “I regret that we weren’t able to get out and visit as many churches together as I had in the past — going to church events and speaking in front of those congregations who support our ministry, one-on-one meetings with individual donors and businesses, speaking with Rotary and other service clubs.

“All of that was shut down during COVID, so Jack wasn’t able to get a good feel of that until this last year. But now, he’s been going out and doing well on his own. I have great confidence in him as he continues to grow spiritually. He’ll probably be filling the pulpit more often now when asked. There are going to be numerous opportunities.”

Lynn emphasized that despite his predecessor’s retirement, the Mission will not depart from the path it followed under Green.

“The vision doesn’t change, regardless of who the CEO is,” he said. “We are a faith-based organization and we will remain so. That’s probably the biggest thing we want to stress to everybody, that God is first. We are organized as a church, and we serve anybody who walks through our door.

“But as a staff of missionaries, we’re not going to lose that focus on who is truly leading the mission.”

Nonetheless, Lynn concedes that he’s got a tough act to follow.

“I definitely have some huge shoes to fill,” he said. “But we have a great board here that supports me. I also have good individuals in my life: my wife, and pastors who help to mentor me.”

Among Gospel rescue missions, he added, there is no competition, and that enables him to seek their help as well.

“I have other CEOs of large Gospel rescue missions who have reached out and helped to mentor me over the last couple of years,” he said. “They’re connections that came through Kevin introducing me to them. It’s always nice that I can call Light of Life in Pittsburgh or the Mission of the Mahoning Valley and talk to either one of their CEOs, see what they’re doing, run ideas past them, because they’ve been through it.”

And despite the fact that the retiring Green will split time between New Castle and Florida for the time being, and will continue as president of the Liberty District of the Citygate Network (formerly the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions for another year, there’s one thing Lynn knows he can still count on.

“Even though he’s retiring,” Lynn said, “his phone number’s not changing. He’s just a phone call away.”

