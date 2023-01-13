The Eastbrook Mission barn, which builds wheelchair ramps and provides supplies for disaster relief, soon will be dropping “Eastbrook” from its name.
The barn is planning to relocate to Shenango Township, where it will continue its two vital missions and hopefully gain more volunteers to help carry out those efforts.
Currently, the Mission Barn is located in a former dairy barn in Hickory Township owned by Eastbrook Methodist Church.
Katie Peterson, its director, explained the organization is purchasing the former Praxair warehouse, which is owned by Holy Spirit Parish. The building, located at 181 Columbus Drive off Route 422, was previously rented by Praxair, which moved out in September, she said.
She anticipates the Mission Barn will be relocated by the end of February.
The Mission Barn builds residential ramps for handicapped persons and people in wheelchairs. It also serves as a national collection and distribution center for thousands of disaster relief supply kits. The kits are sent anywhere in the United States where disaster relief is needed.
The former dairy barn, owned by Eastbrook Methodist Church since 2000, is stocked with thousands of five-gallon buckets with seal-tight lids on them. Each is filled with cleaning and disinfectant supplies, ready to be shipped at any time for disaster relief anywhere in the country.
The ramp construction project aids people who have difficulty getting and out of their homes.
“We have built 350 ramps in 14 seasons,” she told the commissioners, adding the volunteers built a smaller emergency one last week.
She had approached the commissioners for an appeal for funding for the barn’s purposes.
According to Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd, the commissioners have allocated $10,000 for the Mission Barn in the county’s 2023 budget. That money will be used to fund the wooden ramps, she said in a phone interview Thursday.
The Mission Barn’s new location will have more space where the organization also can continue its disaster recovery services, which is the other half of its ministry, she said. The ministry also gets money from the Caroline Knox Foundation that helps to carry out its mission.
“Other ministries for us do work outside of the county and fund themselves,” she said, emphasizing all of the money the Mission Barn receives stays in the county for its work.
Peterson anticipates having an open house in the spring at the new location.
The Mission Barn already has received funding and will be receiving more, from United Methodist Churches throughout Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio, primarily to pay for the purchase of the building, Peterson said.
The Mission has up to 200 volunteers in any given month.
The new facility will have hot water and heat and will be able to be used 100 percent, Peterson said.
