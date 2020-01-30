Missing woman found dead on South Side

New Castle police are looking into the circumstances of the death of Sabrina Salamon, whose body was found Thursday afternoon outside of a house on Long Avenue.
Salamon, 39, of Madison Street, Mahoningtown, had been missing since she was involved in a traffic accident Dec. 19, 2019.
Police Chief Bobby Salem confirmed Thursday afternoon that her body was found in a hot tub inside a fenced-in area on Long Avenue. He said police had previously searched the home.
Police had the area roped off with crime scene tape after Salamon was discovered.
Salamon was found by Walkers Volunteer Search Party, whom Marcia Black, one of the group's organizers, said Salamon's family had asked the organization to open a case on their missing daughter. The group had been putting up posters in town.
A gray Lincoln MKZ sedan, believed to have been driven by Salamon, had overturned in the 700 block of Liberty Street on Dec. 19 and she was seen leaving in another vehicle.
Since then, members of Salamon’s family have been posting her pictures on Facebook in an appeal to try to find her. Salamon was reported missing to the police by her family.
