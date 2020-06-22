A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing a week ago has been found.
New Castle police with help from other authorities located Kaylee Savage of New Castle in Lafayette, Indiana.
City police chief Bobby Salem said the teen was safe and not injured, and an investigation into why and how she ended up there is ongoing. He said she has been returned to New Castle.
Salem said the circumstances surrounding Savage's going to Indiana, and whom she was with, are being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies. He would not provide any further information about the matter.
