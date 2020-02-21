A 74-year-old Pulaski Township man who disappeared after leaving his home on a four-wheeler Thursday afternoon has been confirmed dead, according to the Lawrence County coroner.
Fire, rescue and a volunteer walkers search team combed the area of Rayner Road throughout the night Thursday and into Friday morning looking for Eugene Ross, who lived on that street. He was reported to have left his home around 3 p.m., wearing a winter coat and riding an all-terrain vehicle. His wife reported him missing around 6 p.m.
He was found around 9:30 a.m. by a search and rescue team in an off-the-road area.
Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson said he pronounced Ross dead around 10:45 a.m. He said that the death will likely be ruled as accidental.
