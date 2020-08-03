A New Castle woman who had been missing for about three months has been found and is safe.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said the state police located 27-year-old Victoria Pappas-Pappakostas in Erie.
Victoria was reported missing by her family in June. Since then, family members and friends, a local search party group and the New Castle police have been actively looking for her.
Victoria’s sister, CarriAnna Pappas-Pappakostas, said she is relieved that Victoria was found and she is happy that she is safe. She said the authorities notified her father that she had been found.
Salem credited the Walkers Volunteer Search Party for its efforts in trying to locate her.
