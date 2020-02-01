Mining operation gets zoning board OK

A cement company eager to restart its Wampum plant and underground mine cleared a major hurdle Thursday while appearing before the Shenango Township zoning board.
Cemex Construction Materials Atlantic LLC received a conditional use variance to mine limestone underneath two township roads on 593 acres owned by the company. The area is adjacent to another piece of land near the company’s Wampum cement plant, which ceased operations in 2010.
Zoning board member Bob Montanari motioned to approve the variance, which was seconded by Joe Shevetz. The measure passed 4-0, with Ted Albertini and Joe Wakeling also voting in favor. Board member Andy Bruno did not attend the meeting.
The variance would allow Cemex to mine underneath Chewton West Pittsburg Road and Fletcher Hill Road if the entire plan is approved by the Shenango Township supervisors. PennDOT has already given Cemex approval to mine underneath Turkey Hill Road.
The next step is when Cemex will present its case to the supervisors board of Brandon Rishel, Frank Augustine and Al Burick. The three heard preliminary testimony during a nearly three-hour public hearing earlier in January.
“It is our considered judgment that really there is no impediment to beginning the limestone extraction provided the supervisors agree with our assessment,” said New Castle attorney James W. Manolis, who is representing Cemex, during the more than two-and-a-half-hour meeting.
Mark Phillian, a civil engineer with RAR Engineering Group in New Castle, testified that the project already has state approval, but now just needs local permission.
“The state reviewed our application,” Phillian said. “They had some comment letters back and forth. As of October of last year, they’re ready to issue this permit. They’ve approved our plan. They can’t issue it until the conditional use is granted, if it does get granted.”
Cemex’s plan is to begin underground mining using an existing portal from its previous mining project. Phillian, when questioned by Manolis, said it would be possible to create another portal on the other side of a road if the company wasn’t permitted to mine under the two township roads. However, that would create more “surface disturbance,” which includes added traffic and noise. Under Cemex’s plan, the company will not use utilize any Shenango Township roads.
“They’re trying to keep it as similar of an operation as it’s been for the past 50 years prior to it closing down in 2010,” Phillian said. “Not that it couldn’t be done or in a safe way, but it would be more burdensome as far as dust, noise, traffic and things of that nature.”
Despite the hours of testimony and questioning, township residents are still seeking answers on Cemex’s responsibility if foundations are cracked, houses shaken or water wells contaminated.
“By granting this permit, are you giving the Cemex company the right to shake my foundation and my neighbor’s?” resident Norge Borio asked the board.
However, as explained by Albertini, the meeting was solely to grant or to deny Cemex the ability to conditionally mine under two roads and not if the entire 31-year project should be approved or denied.
“All these problems he’s bringing up are red herrings,” Manolis countered. During Thursday’s meeting and the public hearing in January, Mark Davies, the Cemex USA director of cement resources, indicated the company wants to be neighborly. Pre-blast surveys will be done on homes anywhere near where underground blasting will take place. The surveys will take into account the condition of foundations and water samples will be taken in an effort to make a record of what a home was like before mining took place.
