A Kittanning-based mining company is seeking to conduct blasting operations at two of its limestone aggregate mine sites in Slippery Rock Township.
The Lawrence County commissioners received notices that Allegheny Mineral Corp., is proposing to conduct overburden and production blasting at its Withers and Myers mines.
The Withers Mine involves the leased properties of Roy and Emma Jean Bessell, Janet M, and David A. Lawrence, Danny R. and Marsha M. Cross and Allegheny Mineral Corporation.
The Myers Mine involves properties of Thomas G. Myers, Allegheny Mineral Corp., Calvin Fisher, Erna R. Neuman and James S. Heller Jr.
The notices state that blasting will occur between sunrise and 2 p.m. daily except Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, through July 31, 2024.
Warnings are to be issued at least one minute but not more than two minutes before each detonation, and three five-second signals will be given, to be heard up to a half-mile from the blast site, according to the public notice.
The Lawrence County Conservation District, which has the company’s application on file for public review.
According to information from that agency, the Myers mine is located near the intersection of McConnells Mill Road and Myers Road. The Withers mine is located at the intersection of Mill Bridge and Trushel roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.