A 252-acre surface mining application that caused a stir last summer in Slippery Rock Township has been granted by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Allegheny Mineral Corporation completed the application for Mine 57 last March to mine for Vanport limestone and, incidentally, Lower and Middle Kittanning coal. A map attached to a fact sheet provided by DEP shows a stretch of residential land about one mile southeast of Princeton, between Houk Road and Shaffer Road in Slippery Rock Township, for the mining grounds.
According to the DEP’s eFACTS website, the large surface mine, blast approval plan and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) industrial mineral mine were all approved on March 2.
According to Tom Decker, the community relations coordinator for the Department of Environmental Protection in Meadville, there isn’t a tentative date for mining to begin. Mineral did post a minimal bond so it could receive the permit, but it would need to post additional bond prior to any earth disturbance.
All of the requested variances were granted, Decker said.
The prospective mine caused a stir last summer when township residents came out in droves to show their disapproval of the operation.
A public meeting was held July 30 at Moraine State Park, during which residents had the opportunity to ask questions about the then-proposed mining project and to voice concerns they had about their home’s market value and the impact on their health.
“This really effects people’s lives,” Lynn Merlino, a member nonprofit environmental group Friends of McConnells Mill State Park, said last summer. “We will have people sitting between two crushers breathing in that dust, people with children.”
Many other residents told stories about how they were told mining would not be occurring in the area for another 20 years, and that they couldn’t sell their homes due to the mining even if they wanted to.
At the following month’s township supervisors meeting in August, more than 20 residents attended to ask the supervisors to send a letter to DEP asking them to deny the application’s variances. Although the supervisors were unsure at the time whether they could in fact supply one, they ultimately did, as it was accounted for in the comment response letter issued by DEP.
Friends of McConnells Mill State Park is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit formed in 1999 that aims to protect the park form influences that may negatively effect it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.