Results from a bat study conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) gives the Department of Protection (DEP) a green light to move forward in the permit process for a 252-acre limestone surface mine submitted by Allegheny Mineral Corporation.
According to Tom Decker, the community relations coordinator for the Department of Environmental Protection in Meadville, Allegheny Mineral Corporation will not have to buy Indiana bat credits from the habitat bank, but instead will be authorized to do tree removal from Nov. 15 until March 31, which will have the least effect on bats in the proposed mining area.
The four-month timeframe, Decker said, doesn't necessarily indicate mining will begin next year, but that this will be the time period whichever year the project begins.
According to Decker, the DEP is still determining the outcome of the application, which was submitted in March.
According to a determination letter sent to Mineral, the mining project is within known swarming radius of three Indiana bat hibernacula, which are areas of refuge in the winter months. They are typically found in limestone caves.
Due to the about 160 acres of tree removal Mineral has requested, USFWS recommend the removal during the winter months to minimize negative effects on two specie of bats.
Indiana bats, which are federally endangered, use forests for foraging and roosting during the fall and spring prior to and after hibernation.
The letter states in November, Mineral agreed to the time limit set forth, and "therefore, the service (USFWS) concurs that project effects to Indiana bats are insignificant or discountable."
The other bat addressed in the letter were Northern long-eared bats, which are listed as threatened federally.
The long-eared bat hibernates in winter in caves and abandoned mines during the winter months, but USFWS determined the proposed project is neither located within a quarter mile of a known northern long-eared bat hibernaculum nor within 150 feet from an occupied maternity roost tree, "any incidental take that may occur is in accordance with the Final 4(d) Rule and is not prohibited under the Act."
Also, since Mineral committed to removing trees in the winter, USFWS said they will be avoiding "direct adverse effects" to the specie.
The comments provided in the letter were pursuant to the Endangered Species Act of 1973, which is an act to ensure the protection of endangered and threatened species.
“Because populations of Indiana bats and northern long-eared bats have declined so severely since around 2007, potential conflicts with habitat altering projects are becoming uncommon in Pennsylvania,” said Robert Anderson, the assistant field officer supervisor at the Pennsylvania field office for USFWS. “The Fish and Wildlife Service can usually work with a mining company or developer to complete a proposed project while avoid killing or injuring the bats or their habitats. There are also permit mechanism available for those cases when a limited amount of injury to a bat population is unavoidable, provided the project will not jeopardize the species recovery.”
According to the National Wildlife Federation (NFW), Indiana bats are about nine centimeters long and weigh less than two nickels. Two ways scientists tell this species to others is by their feet and length of the hair on their toes.
They can be found from New Hampshire to Florida to Oklahoma, and only live to be around five to 10 years old.
Mineral's application created a stir in the township this summer due to the opposition residents had about the possible effects to their daily lives and health.
“One of the biggest things with fugitive dust are small particles. That’s easier for us to take into our lungs,” said Slippery Rock Township resident Lynn Merlino in August. “Limestone is used in cement, so when those limestone particles get into your wet lungs, it becomes like a cement.”
A comment response letter was issued by the DEP on Sept. 30 to residents of the proposed mining area who submitted their written opposition and questions to DEP.
In the response letter, Justin and Tanni Mitchell inquired about the effects on Indiana bats.
According to Anderson, the bat was listed on the endangered list in 1967 due to humans entering limestone caves with hibernacula, disturbing hibernating bats and causing the bats to die. Another contributing factor to their addition to the list was an outbreak of white nose syndrome, which has killed millions of bats since 2006.
“Coal mining operations may affect Indiana bats in situations where proposed surface disturbance areas are located near a documented endangered Indiana bat hibernaculum, maternity roost, and/or collection record, or when forested habitat which could serve as foraging, roosting, or travel corridor habitat is cleared to facilitate the mining activity,” Anderson said.
Mineral would be mining for Vanport limestone and, incidentally, Lower and Middle Kittanning coal.
“If the USFWS informs us that Indiana Bat portion is approved on their end, then it will be fine on our end since they are the experts in that manner,” Decker wrote in an email in October.
