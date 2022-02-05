From the milk house to the White House.
That’s how Terry Telesz described the green-eyed, gray and white short-haired tabby cat that formerly lived on the family’s soybean farm in Volant. Now, after 14 months the cat is now living in the White House after President Joe Biden made good on a promise to his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, that she could have anything she wanted when they moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Jill Biden, it turns out, wanted the cat that briefly interrupted her speech on the final day of the 2020 campaign.
“Normally the farm cats, they don’t like people,” said Telesz, whose husband Rick introduced Joe Biden at an event in Erie, spoke at the Democratic National Convention and appeared in a campaign commercial. Terry Telesz had to hold the cat during the commercial’s filming, which took place on the farm, because she was anxious to get near Rick. Rick Telesz, who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 before switching support back to the Democrats in 2020, is keeping his name in the news by challenging U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly for the current 16th district that currently includes parts of Lawrence, Mercer, Butler, Erie and Crawford counties.
Rick’s uncle, Tom Telesz, had the cat pretty tamed. When Jill Biden was speaking to close the event, Terry Telesz said she started seeing the cat — known as Uncle Tom’s Cat — creeping toward Biden, hoping it was going toward her husband. Instead, it walked right in front of Biden.
“She could have walked on either side,” Telesz said. “(Biden) made note of that and everyone was laughing. She called it a Demo-cat.”
A few days after the election, an aide called Rick Telesz and asked a favor — if Jill Biden could have the cat. Rick said he’d better check with his uncle first. After his blessing, the cat was spayed and received her shots from Greenville’s Dr. Heather Palm, who serves as a regional veterinarian and volunteered her services.
After that, the cat — now referred to as Jilly — lived inside the Telesz’s house where she was litter-trained and learned to interact with a dog. Then the waiting began.
“We kept hearing they’re coming to get the cat and another month would go by,” Terry Telesz said.
Finally, she was picked up in February 2021 by a White House aide, who kept her until just a few weeks ago. Willow, who is said to be 2 but Terry Telesz believes might be closer to 3, is named after Jill Biden’s hometown and Philadelphia suburb Willow Grove. Terry Telesz said she thinks her new name suits her well.
“The only thing I can think of her missing is her fresh, warm milk every morning,” Terry Telesz said. “I’m sure she’s getting milk, but it comes from the grocery store and it’s not as fresh. She looks quite content in all the pictures I see. That’s all we wanted. She’s certainly got a much better life. At the farm, it’s sort of a 50-50 chance of living.”
Willow joins Commander, a German shepherd puppy, in the White House. The Bidens, who previously owned cats, had German shepherds Champ and Major before Commander. Champ died last year, while Major acted aggressively toward handlers and eventually was sent to live with family friends in a quieter environment.
