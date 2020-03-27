Lawrence County emergency and health workers are hoping to prevent a possible onslaught of suspected coronavirus cases in the hospital emergency department.
As a way to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to make room in hospitals for severe cases, residents are being asked to stay at home if they have mild to moderate symptoms of that or any other illness, and contact their primary care physicians with their concerns first.
They should only go to the hospital’s emergency departments if their symptoms become severe, health and emergency officials advise.
Lawrence County Public Safety director Jeff Parish suggests that anyone who is feeling sick consult the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control at health.pa.gov, click on coronavirus, then read the contents of the boxes about the symptoms and care.
“The CDC sites say that if you feel sick, stay home and contact your primary care physician,” he said.
“Currently, the main reason to go to an ED would be if you have an emergency,” said Dr. Greg Hellier, the county’s medical services director, who is on staff at UPMC Cranberry. “If you are short of breath or if you are very ill, those are reasons that would prompt you to go there.”
“If you have fever, chills, cough but no respiratory difficulty or no serious illness, that’s an indication to contact your PCP or Telemedicine or UPMC’s AnywhereCare,” he said.
“We do worry about the emergency departments becoming overwhelmed with relatively well patients,” Hellier said, “because it spreads illness and might overtax the emergency departments. People reasonably stable should stay home and contact a primary doctor.”
As of Thursday, Lawrence County had only one confirmed case of coronavirus. Neighboring counties in western Pennsylvania also have reported a few cases, but bordering Mahoning County, which includes Poland and Boardman, had 48 confirmed cases.
“There’s going to be more here,” Parish said. “We don’t want everybody calling ambulances because they think they might have it. Stay inside and contain yourself. We’re telling everyone to reach out to their physicians and they’ll guide them from there.”
COVID-19 INFORMATION
Citing statistics he’s received from PEMA and the Department of Health, county Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd noted that of more than 1,127 cases that had been identified statewide as of Wednesday, 10 percent required hospitalization, 3 percent required admission to an intensive care unit and 2 percent have required medical ventilation.
As of noon Thursday, the statewide number of confirmed cases had jumped to 1,687.
If someone doesn’t have a primary care or private physician, he or she can call the department of health at (877) PA-HEALTH, which will connect them with a community health nurse or someone in the office, Parish advised.
He noted that a lot of doctors are doing telecommunications and video chats during the restrictions.
“Most people with coronavirus have only mild illness and can recover on their own without medical care,” Parish said, “but be sure to get emergency care if you have trouble breathing or are showing other severe signs or symptoms.”
The Centers for Disease Control website at cdc.gov and the state Department of Health at health.pa.gov offer a wealth of information about symptoms, care and statistics of the virus, Parish said. “They all answer the questions and tell what the emergency warning signs are.”
Those signs, when emergency care is needed, include but are not limited to: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face.
“If you can, call ahead of time so care teams may prepare for your arrival and prevent the spread of any illness,” advised Jameson spokeswoman Lisa Lombardo, “but do not delay if you have severe breathing problems.”
Parish pointed out that people with symptoms of illness have to meet certain criteria to be tested. County officials do not know what testing is available in Lawrence County, he said. “We do know there’s no drive-up testing here.”
HOSPITAL STATUS
As far as hospital readiness, Hellier explained that UPMC Jameson Hospital is part of the UPMC hospital system, which has more than 5,500 hospital beds set up and staffed, including 750 intensive care unit beds.
“If Jameson would become stressed, the resources of the entire UPMC system would be available for the patients’ needs,” he said, and if the numbers at Jameson exceeded its capacity, the patients would be sent to the other facilities.
UPMC’s medical resources are rather extensive, and UPMC Jameson Hospital as part of that system will use those resources, Hellier said.
Citing figures he received from UPMC Jameson Hospital, Boyd said the hospital’s total bed capacity is 170 — including 91 for medical and surgery, 12 for inpatient rehabilitation and eight for airborne infection isolation. It also has 12 intensive care unit beds and a total of 10 ventilators available.
As of Wednesday, Jameson had four of its 12 ICU beds available, 46 available for medical and surgery; four for inpatient rehabilitation and three for airborne infection isolation beds. Eight of its ventilators were available, he said.
Rob Jackson, CEO of UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon, issued a statement Thursday, that “as it stands today, we have capacity to care for more patients than we are seeing.”
“I really believe the messaging has gotten out well to the citizenry, and in the region,” Hellier pointed out, adding that the numbers in most emergency departments — for now — are low.
“There have been cases, but not a lot of them are impacting the region’s resources,” he said. “We don’t know what the future holds, but we’re doing our best to prepare for any eventuality, including a large number of cases.
“We’re all quite concerned about this and busy trying to prepare as much as possible,” Hellier said. “Our region has been spared the initial onslaught that New York and the West Coast are facing.”
According to Parish, because there is a health emergency, the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control are taking the lead.
FIRST RESPONDERS
On the protection side, the county’s emergency and medical workers are trying to keep up with their protection supplies.
The department of public safety is helping local emergency responders to get the required equipment and personal protection they need, Parish said. “It’s in low supply and everybody’s scrambling to get things.”
The public safety department obtained a load of supplies Friday from the Strategic National Stockpile, divided it up and distributed the items to all of the police, fire and emergency medical services agencies on Saturday, he said. Those supplies included gloves masks, face shields and gowns.
Hand sanitizer was not among them.
“We have multiple requests in to the state,” Parish said. “We’re one of hundreds if not thousands of agencies asking for things from the state right now. We’re having a hard time getting hand sanitizers. We don’t have magic stockpiles.”
Hellier noted, “I’m really proud to work with the Lawrence Department of Public Safety, Noga Ambulance, Emergency Medical Services and UPMC in our region, with all of their dedication of taking care of people who are affected by this illness. There’s a lot of interest, professionalism and a lot of preparation in response in anticipation of this pandemic. These are people I’ve worked with for 16 to 18 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.