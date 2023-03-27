While the mild winter has allowed state and municipalities to save money on snowplowing, the news isn’t all good.
PennDOT spent less on maintenance, but the savings may be offset by inflation and higher bid prices, Steve Cowan, the department’s press officer in Pittsburgh, said Friday.
“Lawrence County did use less salt this past winter than the winter prior,” Cowan said. “There’s an approximate 21 percent savings from winter services.”
He noted it’s been several years since western Pennsylvania has experienced such a mild winter. However, it has allowed PennDOT to jump on spring projects earlier than anticipated.
“The department continues maintenance activities throughout the winter when there are no snow storms to deal with,” Cowan said.
As for the pothole season, it is always challenging for PennDOT and this spring will be no different.
“The freeze/thaw cycle takes a toll on our roadways and we had some significant swings in the temperatures throughout the winter,” he said. “PennDOT appreciates motorists’ patience while we address these potholes.
He also asks that motorists report potholes by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD.
New Castle Public Works Director Brian Heichel called the mild winter a ‘godsend.” The city saved on overtime pay and road salt while plowing its streets and state streets within the municipality.
The city, however, experienced more rain than snow, which can cause issues.
The rain will get into the blacktop and freeze, causing it to break up.
“The temperature in the day might be almost 60 and it rains,” Heichel said. “By 8 or 9 at night, it drops to 20 to 30 degrees and the water goes into the ground. This causes more problems with freezing and thawing.”
This also has been the earliest in recent years that street workers began filling potholes.
“We’ve been getting a head start on hot patching and been using cold patches,” he said, noting the cold patch doesn’t hold up as well.
In Neshannock Township, supervisor and public works director Joe Gierlach said street workers plowed its 69 miles of roads twice this winter — Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“We had an exceptional weather this winter,” Gierlach said.
The township normally uses 1,200 to 1,800 tons of salt, but has only used 700 tons.
“We saved the taxpayers a lot of money,” he said. “I guess you can thank God for that.”
“It was so mild and so easy to adjust to the colder winter months,” Gierlach added. “Without any snow, we really saved a lot of money on salt.”
In addition, street workers on the 60-degree February days got a jump on spring projects, including repairing potholes, and cleaning catch basins and ditches.
There was also less wear-and-tear on the road equipment, he said.
