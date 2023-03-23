Members of the professional employees union of the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV voted to authorize a strike after months of negotiations have been stalemated.
Dr. Wayde Killmeyer, executive director of the Intermediate Unit IV, said as of Thursday morning, no employees were on strike. He said the union has the authority to strike as a result of the vote, but that has not happened.
“I don’t think anyone would benefit from a strike, no one,” he commented.
The Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV Education Association represents 120 employees employed as teachers, social workers, audiologists, individual education program specialists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, vision aides, and speech therapists, most of whom work directly with the students.
The Intermediate Unit’s solicitor, Charles Sapienza of New Castle, said he is not involved in the labor negotiations, but a union representative who attended the IU-IV board of directors meeting Wednesday announced publicly that the teachers had voted to authorize a strike.
Sapienza is also the solicitor for the New Castle Area School Board.
The union members have been working without a contract since their previous five-year pact expired June 30, and negotiations have been ongoing since then.
The Pennsylvania State Education Association in a news release issued Thursday affirmed that the union members had voted Tuesday to authorize its bargaining team members to strike if they feel it necessary.
Both sides had been at the bargaining table for fact-finding March 14, but did not arrive at an agreement, the release said.
Fact-finding is a process available to the parties whereby an independent third-party is appointed by the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board to conduct a hearing. The parties each present their positions on outstanding open issues, as well as evidence on contract settlements of comparable school districts/employers and the economic feasibility of each position.
After the hearing, the fact finder issues a report stating what he or she believes is a fair resolution of those open issues. Both the employer and association then will have two opportunities to vote on the report to accept or reject the findings in their entirety.
If both parties accept the report, it becomes the new agreement. If one or both parties reject the report, bargaining resumes, the release explains.
At the March 14 bargaining session, Intermediate Unit administration representative Bill Halle, a member of the Butler School Board, informed the association all tentative agreements reached over the past 15 months no longer are valid and the administration wants to begin the bargaining process over again.
“This position is objectionable to the association,” the release states. “Furthermore, Mr. Halle is not available to meet until May 9, which is unacceptable. A settlement cannot be reached without having meetings.”
The Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV serves 27 school districts and three vocational-technical schools in Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties. The members work in locations across the three counties.
Negotiators have been two board members, William Halle of Butler and Eric DiTullio of Seneca Valley.
Killmeyer said that the major stumbling blocks in the negotiations have been pay and benefits.
He said the union members have expressed a willingness to continue bargaining, and the board “is on the same page, to bring this to a mutually agreeable conclusion,” he said. “My hope is that (a strike is) very unlikely.
“The children they serve are protected by federal law and are required to have the services we provide,” Killmeyer said. Should the union decide to strike, “it will be an interesting conundrum of how people will provide those services.”
Bargaining on behalf of the union are its president, Teena Sipos, and vice president, Steven Sheirer, Killmeyer said.
He said he believes the union representatives would have to notify the administration if they intend to actually go out on strike.
