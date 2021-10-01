A Detroit area man is in the Lawrence County jail, awaiting extradition to North Dakota.
State police in New Castle reported that around 3 p.m. Thursday, they pulled over a vehicle in which John Leonard Finley, 28, of Highland Park, Michigan, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, was a passenger. The car had a Pennsylvania license plate but no inspection sticker and was traveling on Interstate 376 in Neshannock Township, police reported.
Police approached the car and reported smelling burnt marijuana, according to a criminal complaint. The owner of the car allowed the police to search the car, and Finley was in the back seat. Troopers learned he is wanted on a full extradition felony warrant out of Burleigh County, North Dakota.
According to North Dakota court records, Finley is facing felony drug charges and other offenses there.
Finley is charged locally with a felony county of arrest prior to requisition. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set a jail bond at $250,000. The Burleigh County sheriff's department in North Dakota has plans to extradite him, according to the complaint.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
