The Ellwood City Area School Board hired Michael Garvin as a principal for Lincoln Junior-Senior High School during a special meeting Monday.
Garvin was hired as the seventh, eighth and ninth grade principal at the school at a salary of $105,000, which will be prorated for this year.
He fills the vacancy left by Kirk Lape, who was hired Feb. 8 as the principal of Laurel Middle-High School. Lape’s last official day at Ellwood was on Tuesday.
Garvin has been a history teacher at the district for 22 years, mostly teaching ninth-grade American history.
He said he will finish this week of school as a teacher, and assume the role as principal on Monday.
“I’m very excited, enthusiastic. I’m ready to get started,” Garvin said.
“I’ve established a pretty good reputation in the district. I’ve had a great relationship with the students and the staff.”
Garvin said he wanted to become the principal due to his long tenure at the district and believing he can be a good leader to help the student body. He said he has known John Sovich, the principal of grades 10 to 12, for 16 years, stating he will work well with Sovich for the betterment of the whole school.
“He and I have a very good relationship,” Garvin said.
Garvin said he has spoken in great detail with Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley about the role, stating he also anticipates a good working relationship with him as well.
School board President Kathy Galbreath said Garvin is a good fit for the role as principal due to his years of experience and relationship with the students.
Garvin said in the short term, he will work to have a successful and smooth closure to this school year, working on matters such as administering the PSSA tests and completing teacher evaluations.
He also said he will work to help all students and families in the district to make sure the students receive the best education possible.
Superintendent
responds to
Nashville shooting
During the meeting, district resident Blanche Novak asked the board if the schools for the district are locked during the day to protect students.
This was asked following the Monday shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, which killed three students, all age nine, and three staff members, as well as the shooter.
“It’s terrible. It’s also happening far too frequently,” Shipley said.
Shipley said during the day, all doors to all schools are locked, with guests having to ring an intercom and be screened in order to enter.
He said students and staff practice school shooting drills multiple times a year, with the school police and Ellwood City Police Department having practice drills as well.
“God forbid if anything were to happen, we are prepared,” Shipley said.
