Darryl Lockie knows how to build families.
He and his wife, Bethany, became parents March 4 with the birth of their first child, Asher.
Moreover, Lockie -- the pastor of College Hill United Methodist Church in Beaver Falls -- is in the process of creating a blended family through the merger of his congregation with that of Beaver United Methodist.
This summer, he’ll be doing much of the same in New Castle, where he has been named senior pastor of Grace United Methodist Ministry. That entity will become official July 1, the result of a pending merger among Croton, Epworth, King’s Chapel and First United Methodist churches.
Buildings now occupied by First Methodist, at 135 Decker Drive, and Croton United Methodist, 910 N. Croton Ave., will be used as worship sites. The Epworth and King’s Chapel buildings will be closed and sold, according to the Rev. Eric Park, superintendent for the Butler District of the United Methodist Conference of Western Pennsylvania.
Lockie believes his experience with the merger of the College Hill and Beaver churches played a role in his being selected by the conference bishop, cabinet and Park as the leader for the ministry in Lawrence County.
“I think that the conference maybe saw some of the work we’ve done in trying to merge down here and thought I might be a good candidate for that one,” he said. “Anyway, I’m very excited to come to the ministry, but also in having maybe a little bit more experience doing this, I can hopefully help lead them in this new venture.”
Park confirmed Lockie’s theory, noting that he was impressed by the way Lockie has “managed the grief that is a part of that (merger) process but also cast a vision and to keep things on track, even when emotions were running high.”
“He brings a really good preaching voice that the people in New Castle will need to hear in this season,” Park continued. “He brings a deep pastoral heart that will be a blessing to the people as they process their continuing grief.
“But I’ve also experienced Darryl as a visionary thinker who will help the people to see new possibilities even in the face of challenges. I think he brings all that to the table and those are a few of the things that brought him to my discernment and the bishop and cabinet’s discernment as being the right person for a newly merged church.”
Lockie admitted to a tinge of sadness after working to bring the two Beaver County churches together, then leaving the united ministry on the same day it becomes official, July 1.
“So it’s another joy of going to New Castle and joining these four churches together into one church in two locations,” he said. "It’s work I like. I’m a very relational sort of person. I just love connecting with people and meeting new folks and helping others get to know each other and creating communities.
“We’ll definitely have the challenge of that ahead of us, but that type of challenge I meet joyfully.”
As with many mainline churches following the same path, the four-church merger was spurred by declining congregation numbers and increasing expenses. The first effects among local United Methodist congregations were felt last year when both the West Pittsburg and Wesley churches closed their doors
In January, though, Park described the merger as the result of “a three-year period of prayerful discernment and careful study” that looked at community need, financial resources, aging church buildings and opportunities to minister to the community.
The name of the new ministry -- “Grace” -- was discerned by the merger leadership team, hearkening to what Park calls “a unique vocabulary of grace in the Wesleyan tradition, with United Methodism represents.”
He cited such beliefs as prevenient grace, justifying grace and sanctifying grace, concepts that are not necessarily unique to his denomination.
“But United Methodism has made the theology of grace its lifeblood, so they alluded to that,” Park said. “They came to discern that they wanted ‘grace’ to be in the title; they wanted a reflection of grace.
“One person put it this way: ‘Grace is a relationship with God that God initiates and sustains.’ And that’s what we’re going to need in order to be able to do this new thing that we believe God is calling us to do.”
Park acknowledged that the merger process involves grieving, by those who are letting go of their buildings as well as by those who may be staying in the same location but who are losing a portion over their structure or leadership rhythm.
“There is sacrifice across the board,”he said, “authentic sacrifice that brings about grief that is grounded in nostalgia, in the memory of a really long history for each church, that involves family, that involves Christian education and worship.”
Nonetheless, he said he is proud of the way that the four congregations have not allowed their grief to derail the merger process.
“They’ve said yes to this because somewhere along the way they’ve come to recognize that Jesus does not call us fundamentally to institutional maintenance,” Park said. “He calls us to be a ministry for the sake of his kingdom in the community.
“Somewhere, in whatever language they would put that, they made peace with that, captured some sense of the vision of what a new church could be in New Castle and voted yes for this merger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.