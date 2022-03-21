A split in the United Methodist Church conference apparently will come sooner than expected.
Nonetheless, the superintendent of the Butler District of the denomination’s Western Pennsylvania Conference and at least one local United Methodist pastor are counseling churches who may be considering membership in the new Global Methodist Church to proceed wisely.
“Institutional churches don’t move quickly,” said the Rev. Eric Park, superintendent of the Western Pennsylvania Conference’s Butler District, which includes Lawrence County. “In some ways, that can be maddening to people who have a preferred outcome one way or the other. But there are also times when that pace, as frustrating as it might be for those who want a certain outcome, helps us not to move so quickly that we put ourselves in unintentional jeopardy.”
The seeds of the Global Methodist Church were planted in pre-pandemic talks at which conservative congregations complained of what they said was ongoing defiance by their liberal counterparts of the denomination’s bans of same-sex marriages and ordination of LGBTQ clergy. Delegates at the 2019 General Conference voted to strengthen those bans, but many moderate and liberal clergy made it clear that they would not abide by them.
Ensuing negotiations among conservative, liberal and centrist congregations resulted in an agreement that would allow churches and regional groups to leave the denomination and keep their property. However, the 2020 General Conference at which that agreement was to be presented for approval has been postponed for two years because of COVID, and recently was pushed back again until 2024 because of difficulties in processing visa applications for overseas members.
Apparently fed up with the delays, organizers of the Global Methodist Church announced last week that they would launch their denomination on May 1.
It’s not clear whether any Lawrence County United Methodist churches are planning on joining the new denomination as most congregations throughout the western Pennsylvania conference, Park said, seem willing to wait until more details are known.
“My sense is that my churches have been gracious about hearing what I have said that way and they are waiting for more guidance, they’re waiting for more conversation about that,” Park said. “Because of that, there’s not a sense in my mind of what percentage of the churches are favoring one direction or another. I think they’re waiting for a season of more intensified discernment in that regard.”
He added that the bishop and cabinet of the Western Pennsylvania Conference, as well as their counterparts in other regions, are working to provide that insight.
“We have leadership in the annual conference that is committed to helping all of our congregations to land well, whether they seek to land as part of the new denomination or whether they seek to continue as part of the United Methodist Church,” he said. “But since the news of the accelerated timetable related to the Global Methodist Church has been announced just recently, our bishops are meeting for the purpose of clarifying information and determining what the most appropriate response to this would be.
“A part of what I’ve tried to communicate is that western Pennsylvania as part of the United Methodist Conference has attempted to be truly proactive in bringing leaders in a variety of theological persuasions to come together to talk about how might we respond to this, how might we care for churches that want to be a part of the continuing United Methodist Church, how might we care well for a church that wants to be part of some other denomination and disaffiliate with the United Methodist Church.”
PROCEED WITH CAUTION
The Rev. Donna Doutt, pastor of Savannah United Methodist Church in Shenango Township, has cautioned her congregation that even if it should decide to join the Global Methodist Church, doing so too quickly could have financial consequences.
Doutt, who is retiring July 1, said that her congregation is a predominantly conservative one and that some members have talked with her about possibly joining the new denomination. Like Park, she is encouraging them to move slowly before making a decision either way.
“Even if they decide to go with the Global Church, it’s not going to be free. It’s going to cost them,” she said, noting that in the United Methodist Church, the conference actually owns the building and property of the local churches.
“It’s not just going to be ‘We’re going to join that new church.’ … They’re going to have to buy their way out. They (denomination leaders) are talking about ‘gracious exits,’ but we don’t even know what a ‘gracious exit’ is yet. There are too many balls in the air right now, so I’m just trying to get my people to remain calm and not jump in too soon, because I don’t want them to make a mistake.”
Park confirmed that even though an agreement between negotiators for the United Methodist Church and the Global Methodist Church would allow churches leaving the denomination to keep their property, that agreement must be approved by the General Conference, which has yet to convene because of the postponements.
For now, then, it remains unclear as to whether departing congregations could remain in their buildings.
“The bottom line is that our current Book of Discipline remains the 2016 Book of Discipline, because the 2020 General Conference has not happened yet,” he said. “So that is our Book of Order until it’s not. As long as we’re abiding by the 2016 Book of Discipline, there is a process of disaffiliation that’s outlined in that Book of Discipline and there is also what we United Methodists refer to as ‘the trust clause,’ which establishes that local congregations in essence hold their property in trust for the denomination.
“So part of what we would have to deal with is the fact that that is church law until it’s not church law. The way in which the annual conference deals with that is part of what we’re exploring.”
The trust clause exists, he said, not to make life difficult for churches that might seek to be elsewhere, but to help the denomination practice good stewardship of all of its resources and to practice “just accountability.” Thus, bishops and their cabinets are exploring ways to address this that would balance the needs of departing congregations as well as the requirements of church law.
“They are working hard,” Park said, “to look at that from all angles given recent circumstances and announcements and timetables for the purpose of saying, ‘If the protocol is not approved, is there a way that we can care for all of the churches of different theological persuasions in a way that is more helpful than punitive?”
KEEPING ON
Even if churches are allowed to keep their buildings, though, will they be able to retain all of their congregations? Doutt believes that’s also an issue churches must consider if they decide to withdraw from the United Methodist denomination.
“Even before I submitted my retirement, I thought about whether I want to go through that,” she said. “It’s not going to be pretty. It’s going to be fractious to the church. Some people have already told me, ‘If they go over, I’m not going with them.’ It’s going to split the church.
“I feel the congregation at Savannah is conservative enough that they will seriously consider it, but I’m hoping they will use common sense, too. If it’s going to fracture their congregation, if it’s going to financially break their congregation, I hope they take all of that into consideration.”
Other local United Methodist churches appear to be hesitant to weigh in on the matter.
The Rev. Darryl Lockie, pastor of Grace United Methodist Ministry, said that “For us at this point, we’re just focused on the local ministry that we’re looking to bring to the New Castle area. At this point, it’s not really a front-door subject for us.”
He deferred further comment to Park, as did the Rev. Jay Sterling of First United Methodist Church in Ellwood City. Attempts to reach the pastors of New Wilmington, Wampum and Eastbrook United Methodist churches were unsuccessful.
It is Park’s hope that these churches, as well as all throughout the Butler District and the Western Pennsylvania Conference, continue to monitor developments carefully before making any decisions and, in the meantime, to remain focused on their mission.
“When it comes to trajectory-altering decisions, those decisions generally demand more time than people are willing to give them,” he said. “This is the kind of thing that just enables everyone to say, ‘Look, the bottom line is that ministry still needs to happen, Jesus needs to be proclaimed, we still need to be doing what we’re doing, and we’ll care for these other things when we have all of the information and when we have a clear understanding of what our options are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.