Methodist churches considering separation proposal

+4 Local Methodists face upheaval on two fronts A lack of numbers and a global issue both could be game-changers for some of Lawrence County…

While four local United Methodist Churches are involved in a merger discussion, a larger issue looms that could impact all of the county’s churches belonging to that denomination.

In December, a 16-member group representing United Methodist advocacy groups with contrasting views, as well as bishops from around the globe, gathered and threw their unanimous support behind a Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation. The conference and the eight-page document that came out of it were a response to a February 2019 Special Session of the General Conference, at which conflicting views related to human sexuality failed to be resolved.

The Protocol, announced earlier this month, anticipates the formation of a new, traditionalist Methodist denomination. It will be voted on by the United Methodist General Conference at its May legislative meeting in Minneapolis, Minn. If approved, the denomination’s conferences and local churches would need to choose between staying with the existing denomination, or separating from it to affiliate with the new denomination.

Pastors, according to the Rev. William Lavelle, would have to choose as well.

“We pastors are members of the annual conference,” said Lavelle, pastor of Epworth United Methodist Church on New Castle’s East Side. “We’re not members of the local church. We have a bishop and we’re members of the annual conference. So if our conference decided to leave — which anything can happen — that would force all the pastors to make some kind of decision, too.

“Some of us don’t want to leave, and some of us are looking forward to leaving, I’m sure.”

All current clergy and lay employees would keep their pensions regardless of the Methodist denomination with which they affiliate, according to the UMC, and provisions exist for entities that choose to separate from the denomination to retain both their assets and liabilities.

In response to the announcement of the Protocol, Bishop Cynthia Moore-Koikoi of the The Western Pennsylvania Conference issued a statement urging “all United Methodists in Western Pennsylvania to read the document with a prayerful spirit,” adding that the conference will offer opportunities to ask questions about it.

The eight-page document can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/sjrl3sg.

“There are some aspects of the protocol that are not my preference,” the bishop conceded. “However, this document does provide, for me, a real hope that we can, through mutual respect for our diversity, find a way toward reconciliation so that we can move forward and focus on making disciples of Jesus Christ so that the world might be transformed.”

