Many recent late night explosions rocking New Castle homes left residents wondering where the noise was coming from.
Mayor Chris Frye said Thursday metal recycling plant Ben Weitsman on Moravia Street is the source of the commotion.
The city's code enforcement department received three complaints from different residents about the noise.
According to Frye, two calls have been made to notify the site manager and the corporate office of the complaints. However, no citations or violations have been written. No other issues with the facility are on record, Frye said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.