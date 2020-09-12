Shenango Township supervisors strive to run a first-class operation, but they do so in a second-class township.
That, though, could change if a proposed merger with South New Castle Borough comes to fruition.
“The size of the final municipality and the number of residents will determine whether it’s a first-class township or a second-class township,” Lou Perrotta, solicitor for both municipalities, said at Thursday night’s supervisors meeting.
“Just by my guess-timation, it may still land within a second-class township. We just want to keep that in mind.”
Both Shenango and South New Castle have a lot of matters to sort out before a merger agreement between the two can be approved. Even after the approval, the agreement must then become a ballot referendum, giving residents in each community the final say about consolidation.
Moreover, a change from second- to first-class township status would not be automatic. According to the March 2018 edition of the Citizen’s Guide to Pennsylvania Local Government, a township must have a population density of 300 persons per square mile to qualify as a first-class township. It has yet to be determined if the addition of South New Castle’s residents to Shenango Township would elevate the latter’s population to that plateau.
And even if does happen, the Citizen’s Guide says voters must also approve the change of classification in a referendum.
The difference between a first- and second-class township primarily involves the structure of the governing body. For instance, the Citizen’s Guide says that first-class townships:
*Have a board of commissioners as the governing body.
*Have at least five elected township commissioners, elected at large or by wards for four-year overlapping terms. In townships with five or more wards, one commissioner is elected from each ward.
*Have additional elected officials, including a tax collector, who collects the real estate tax for the township, and three auditors or one controller, who annually audit all township accounts.
*May, instead of electing auditors or a controller, appoint a certified public accountant to perform the audit. Appointed officials include a secretary and a treasurer. The commissioners may appoint a township manager, who is responsible for the day-to-day management of township employees and operations.
In second-class townships, the CItizen’s Guide explains:
*The township operates with a board of supervisors as the governing body. Townships have boards of three or five supervisors, elected at large for overlapping six-year terms.
*An elected tax collector collects the real estate tax, and a board of three elected auditors audit the township accounts.
*The board of supervisors may appoint a certified public accountant to perform the annual audit instead of the elected auditors. Appointed officials include a secretary and a treasurer.
*The supervisors may appoint a township manager, who is responsible for the day to day management of township employees and operations of the township.
Supervisor Chairman Frank Augustine said that the merger conversation began when the township was approached by borough officials about exploring the possibility.
Supervisor Brandon Rishel touted the expected cost savings of the merger, disagreeing with a study mentioned in a previous New Castle News article that questioned whether expenditures actually go down when municipalities merge.
“As we’ve expressed before, this needs to happen across the county, across the state with it,” Rishel said. “Mergers and consolidations need to be looked at drastically.
“And I know that study said it doesn’t reduce costs, but as we’ve proved with the (2017) fire department merger (between Shenango and South New Castle), there is a reduction in costs, because there is duplication of services. And that was well stated in the same study.”
Officials in both Shenango and South New Castle have gone on record to say that since neither municipality has much debt, that will not be an obstacle in fashioning a merger agreement.
Nonetheless, Perrotta noted, there is still much to do, including defining the borders of both municipalities.
“The next step, from Shenango’s standpoint, is to establish a schedule of bank accounts, debts, any liabilities, the pensions," he said. "Obviously, we have collective bargaining agreements with the police that will go unaffected, and we do have a collective bargaining agreement with the road department, so I don’t know if there’s going to be any inclusion of South New Castle Borough employees.”
None of the roughly 10 visitors to Thursday’s meeting spoke against the merger, nor were any public complaints voiced at South New Castle’s Sept. 3 borough council meeting.
Rishel is aware, though, that concerned residents are out there.
“Those people who are out there and who are unhappy about it, and made some Facebook posts about it, I’d love for them to come and talk to me about it,” he said. “We’ll try to work through those issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.