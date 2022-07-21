+2 Officials: Shenango-SNCB merger best of three options South New Castle Borough can choose one of three paths to its future.

Rumors and concerns were addressed Tuesday when officials from Shenango Township and South New Castle Borough hosted an informational meeting about a potential merger of the two municipalities.

“We’re hearing a lot of rumors, and we thought that it’s time that we sat down and talked and understand what the challenges (of merging) are,” borough Councilman Tom Nocera said, “and what the different solutions would look like.”

Among the most ubiquitous scuttlebutt, Shenango Township Brandon Rishel asserted, is that South New Castle would become the township’s “red-headed stepchild,” with residents regarded as second-class citizens when it came to receiving township services.

“I think that’s been said over and over again by many,” Rishel said. “That’s simply not true. That’s like saying that Castlewood is going to be that, or The Flats is going to be that. All roadwork is dictated by what road replacement needs to be done, what’s the condition of the current road surface. From snow removal to grass mowing to any other services that are out there, there would be a route established for that, that route would be covered. This already has a section of a route because as everyone knows Shenango Township surrounds the rest of the borough.

“With the intergovernmental cooperation that we’ve had over the last two years, a lot of borough road workers are covering some of our routes there when they’re able to free up people. There’s not going to be any delay. We’re not going to plow Woodland Hills and then come to the borough afterwards. There would be a route that would be established, there would be a driver assigned to that route, and it would go through to there.”

Other concerns involved code enforcement and zoning, especially since Shenango has comprehensive zoning and the borough has none at all.

Code enforcement is a non-issue, residents were told, as both municipalities adopted the International Property Maintenance Code earlier this year, and each has someone to enforce the code as well. Thus, matters of code already are positioned to be equally enforced.

As for zoning, Rishel explained that it constantly evolves.

“For the last five years, we’ve been working on redoing our zoning,” he said. “There’s always going to be the opportunity to make changes in zoning. Zoning gives you the ability to protect your property; you don’t have the stereotypical situation where you have a $4 million home and have a pig farm sitting in your backyard.

“The zoning ordinance that we’re working on would be adopted again, and we’d have to make changes to this because it would be a different zoning district and different things we’d have to look at on the zoning map.”

Nocera addressed concerns about the borough losing its identity through a merger.

Story continues below video

“We’re always going to be from the borough,” he said. “It’s the people in the community, not the address on the envelope where we mail our checks.” He noted other sections of Shenango Township — Castlewood, The Flats, Turkey Hill — have retained their identity even as part of a larger community.

One resident inquired about a rumor he’d heard that would see South New Castle — currently part of the Shenango Area School District — becoming part of New Castle Area Schools, should the merger not be approved.

Nocera referred back to an earlier statement in which he explained that the borough eventually will become a financially distressed municipality if it does nothing to address the steady decline in revenue that it has been experiencing. If that happens, he said, “the state will come in and dictate our fate.”

In that case, becoming part of another school district is not impossible.

“The state decides what they do in the borough,” he said, “and that would come on the heels of them looking at history and saying at some point — three years ago, five years ago, 10 years ago — the borough and Shenango tried to merge and it didn’t work.

“In their mind, they might say, let’s just throw us to the city. All those options are possible. I think it would be highly unlikely, but it is a possibility.”

Officials welcomed the residents’ questions, and encouraged them to ask more as the process toward a potential merger — which voters in both Shenango and South New Castle ultimately would have to approve — proceeds.

“Come to our meetings and ask questions,” Nocera said. “We don’t always have the answers, or the answer you want to hear, but we’ll try our best.”

Rishel added that gauging preliminary interest in the merger is key to continuing with the process.

“Before we all invest the next two years of our lives into trying to make this work, as we did with the fire department (the result of a 2017 merger between the two communities’ volunteer companies), we need to know that it’s actually going to pass,” he said. “I’m not going to come here and keep committing my time if I feel that 60 or 70 percent of the borough or 60 or 70 percent of Shenango Township doesn’t want this to happen.

“We truly need the opinions of both of our communities to find out if this will truly pass at ballot. I don’t want to waste two years of my life to send it to ballot to lose.”

