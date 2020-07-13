Merged Methodist churches meet for first time together

Several churchgoers who attended the outdoor service Sunday at the former First Methodist Church on Decker Drive were jubilant about the permanent union of four New Castle area Methodist churches.
They were in agreement that more churches mean a bigger congregation, more fellowship, more ministry and more community outreach.
Nearly 50 cars arrived for the in-car worship, and before it proceeded, many got out of their cars to socialize, happy to see their fellow church friends. The skies were blue and sunny, and a lot of smiles were hidden behind face masks.
A makeshift pulpit was set up on the sidewalk, and church music played softly in the background as the congregation grew with the number of parking cars.
As people drove into the church lot, they were greeted by church members Richard Craig and Steve Shuppy, who directed them to the back lot of the church and handed them hymnals.
Sunday’s drive-in service marked the first service of the merged Methodist churches, which hereafter will be known as Grace United Methodist Ministry. The stay-in-your car service was the first of three to be held at that location on Sundays this month. Next month, the services will relocate to the former Croton United Methodist Church. All begin at 10 a.m.
The welcome and service was led by Grace’s new senior pastor, the Rev. Darryl Lockie, who previously ministered at College Hill Church in Beaver Falls, where under his leadership another successful church merger had taken place with Beaver United Methodist Church.
The New Castle congregation on July 1 officially completed the joining together of First United Methodist Church, Croton United Methodist Church, Epworth United Methodist Church and King’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Epworth and King’s Chapel houses of worship are permanently closed. The Croton and First United Methodist churches will continue to be used for future services.
Katie Peterson of Hickory Township was an early arrival Sunday, driving her father, Lowell Peterson, who was visiting her from Michigan. She formerly attended Epworth church. This was not her first outdoor service, and she was thankful to be there, she said.
“I love the idea of being able to worship live again,” Peterson said, “as much in-person as we can do.”
The drive-up services everywhere are a product of social distancing, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Peterson also favors the merging of the churches.
“It’s a great idea to bring four churches into one for our outreach ministry, and as a congregation as well,” she said.
Leslie Eve, 72, the church secretary, and Joe Heasley, 83, both were raised in the Croton United Methodist Church. They talked before the service about church business, pausing to comment about the success and the good opportunity of the merger.
“It’s very encouraging bringing all four churches into one,” Eve said. “I’m happy about the merger. I believe it was necessary.”
As an active member, she noted that the churches worked really hard the past couple of years to make the union a reality.
“It was either this, or nothing,” Heasley commented. “Each church couldn’t survive anymore independently, because attendance had dropped considerably.”
“It’s been hard for people,” Eve said, noting that the longtime members of the closing churches have been going through a grieving process.
“But our new pastor seems great,” she said. She is looking forward to the merged church doing good things for the community.
“I was encouraged by it,” Lockie commented after the service. “We had a good turnout. I think people are missing being together and gathered in worship. It’s not as nice as being in our sanctuary, but it’s a nice, safe alternative.”
He conducted the prayers and hymns from a 4-foot-high scaffolding. The church organist played inside, and the sound was projected into the parking lot, where people sang and prayed along in their cars. The congregation members will be able to keep the hymnals with them for the duration of the outdoor services, Lockie said.
Lockie said he has heard mixed emotions from members of the congregation about the merge.
“There’s some great excitement for what we might be able to achieve together,” he said, “but there’s some sadness, too, because places are losing their buildings and there’s some pain that goes along with that. Their whole church communities are turned upside down, too.”
He observed that more of the people seem to have gotten through some of the harder moments in saying goodbye to their longtime churches. King’s Chapel and Epworth both had closing services.
“I notice some definite excitement and energy about what we’re doing, too, which is very encouraging,” he said.
One of his main goals as senior minister is “to find ways to express our unity and truly become one church,” Lockie said. “The merger only really happens when new relationships and new bonds are formed, which take time.
“We’ll look to build on some of our existing ministries, and do more outreach to young families and get more children involved,” he said.
Lockie and his wife, Bethany, have moved to Neshannock Township with their 4-month-old son, Asher. Bethany works at Westminster College.
William and Deanna Edgerton sat in their car with their two grandchildren, Seth Campbell, 2, and Ellie Ohlinger, 3, waiting for the service to begin, discussing the changing of churches they’ve experienced in the past.
Attending a new church is nothing new to them.
“We’ve been through this before in a different state,” Deanna said. “It’s good, and it’s hard, but a lot of people don’t go to church anymore, because a lot of people watch it on TV. The churches don’t have enough people in them.”
The Edgertons formerly attended West Pittsburg United Methodist Church, which closed last year, before joining First United Methodist.
Deanna said she sees the unification as bringing a lot of people together again.
dwachter@ncnewsonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.