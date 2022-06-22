A police chase of a black Ford Explorer pulling a trailer that started in Mercer County wound its way through northern Lawrence County before the driver reportedly went into a ditch in Washington Township.
State police from the Mercer station arrested Corey James Hennigan, 37, of Rock Creek, Ohio, following the 20-minute pursuit.
According to New Castle state police Cpl. Randy Guy, the police chased the driver from somewhere between Mercer and New Wilmington on Route 158 into New Wilmington, through Wilmington Township onto Routes 956 and 168 and onto Vosler Road near Route 19, where the chase ended.
Two state police cruisers sustained damage in the incident, and the suspect’s vehicles also had damage, Guy said.
Hennigan was taken into custody by state police in Mercer County, who filed the charges against him.
He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon by Mercer County District Judge Daniel W. Davis, who committed him to the Mercer County jail on a $250,000 bond.
According to a criminal complaint, a state trooper in Mercer County tried to pull over Hennigan’s truck for an improperly displayed registration, on North Spring Road in Springfield Township, Mercer County, around 4:23 p.m. Tuesday.
Hennigan, later identified as the driver, refused to stop and led troopers in a pursuit involving several state police vehicles.
During the pursuit, Hennigan reportedly struck a cruiser intentionally that was traveling south on Mercer-New Wilmington Road in Mercer County.
The trooper’s vehicle became inoperable because of the damage, the report said.
The chase continued into Lawrence County, with police from the New Wilmington, Neshannock and Hickory Township municipal police departments and troopers from the New Castle station assisting.
The report said Hennigan was seen throwing items out of the windows of his vehicle while driving east on Vosler Road in Washington Township.
The pursuit ended when his truck became disabled, the report said.
Hennigan while being interviewed by Mercer state police requested a lawyer and refused a blood test, the complaint states.
Police noted that his driver’s license is suspended and he has two prior DUI convictions from 2012 and 2016.
New Wilmington Borough police Chief Carmen Piccirillo said his department became involved in the chase briefly with two of its vehicles as the pursuit ensued through the borough.
He said his department was asked to lay spike strips, but by the time the vehicles passed through and borough officers got out of their cruisers, it was too late.
He said that other spike strips laid near the Mennonite Church on Route 956 resulted in the man’s trailer getting at least one flat tire.
He said some of the police vehicles tried unsuccessfully to get in front of Hennigan to stop him.
The borough police remained involved until the chase reached Route 168, then dropped out because “there were too many vehicles involved,” Piccirillo said.
He described the trailer as one with a curved top, like one that would haul horses or utilities.
“It wasn’t a high speed chase,” Piccirillo said. “The guy just refused to stop.”
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.