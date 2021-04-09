By David L. Dye
The (Sharon) Herald
HERMITAGE — A normally quiet place, Dr. Charles Gulland’s office in Hermitage was bustling Wednesday afternoon as staff members loaded vehicles in preparation for their annual deliveries to the area’s first responders.
Starting from 490 N. Kerrwood Drive, the staff of Gulland Orthodontics have made it a yearly tradition to purchase hundreds of boxes of Girl Scout cookies from local troops and then donate them in colorful baskets to police and fire departments, ambulance services and other healthcare providers.
“It’s something to show our appreciation,” Gulland said.
The office purchases one package each from about 20 different Girl Scout Troops, each package containing 12 boxes of cookies. These boxes are redistributed into 40 baskets, which are then delivered throughout the region, staff member Jennifer Kraynak said.
These deliveries are then made throughout the region, with some deliveries as close as the Hermitage Volunteer Fire Department — just across the street from Gulland’s office – while other destinations are as far as Hubbard or Warren, Ohio.
Aside from first responders, Kraynak said other agencies include nursing homes and emergency rooms at hospitals. The entire delivery process usually takes the staff a couple days to reach everyone, she said.
In previous years, entire Girl Scout troops delivered the cookies to Gulland’s office, where they would get a tour and a photo. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented those visits, but Gulland said it was important to still be able to support those troops and to show appreciation toward the area’s first responders and healthcare workers.
“Especially with this past year,” Gulland said, “We wanted to say ‘thank you’ with everything that’s happened because of the pandemic and all the people who had to work through it.”
The tradition also benefits the Girl Scout troops, who raise funds for activities such as camping trips and, in the case of 2021, may having difficulty fundraising due to the economic impact of the pandemic. One such troop is fundraising during their last year together and missed out on last year’s season due to the pandemic, Gulland said.
