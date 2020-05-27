A Mercer driver who almost hit a cruiser on Interstate 376 is facing gun, drug and DUI-related charges after a state trooper pulled over his car in Union Township, police reported.
State police arrested Jeramie Jay Lucas, 33, of Mercer-West Middlesex Road around 1 a.m. Sunday. The trooper reported that he was driving west on the interstate near the Route 422 Bypass when he saw a blue Ford Escape weaving and crossing the road edge lines. As the vehicle approached the state police cruiser, the trooper saw the driver using a handheld phone while driving. His Escape crossed back onto the interstate, nearly hitting the passenger side of the cruiser, according to a criminal complaint.
The police pulled over the driver, identified as Lucas, and he told them his license is expired. The trooper noted an open beer can and suspected marijuana were in the vehicle's cup holder, the court papers say. He told police he was going home from a party and that he had consumed alcohol. He did not successfully complete field sobriety tests, police said, and they found a container in the car that contained a marijuana bud, and a loaded .380 semiautomatic pistol in the glove box.
He submitted to a blood test, they reported.
He is facing five counts of driving while under the influence and one count each of prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, driving without insurance, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and a traffic lane violation.
He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond, pending his preliminary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.