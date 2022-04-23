+3 United Way director outlines local challenges For the first time since 2019, the United Way of Lawrence County gathered Thursday at The Villa to recognize its volunteers’ roles in the agency’s successes.

Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County, touched on multiple topics in her State of Lawrence County address on Tuesday.

Among them:

MENTAL HEALTH

Young cited the Pennsylvania Youth Survey, a voluntary slate of questions given every two years to students in sixth, eighth, 10th and 12th grade. All county schools but one participated in the 2017 and 2019 surveys, she said.

Results of questions about suicide in the 2017 report were alarming, she said. They showed:

•31 percent of students said they were so sad that they stopped participating in activities,

•23 percent said they had considered committing suicide.

•21 percent planned suicide.

•14 percent attempted suicide.

•3 percent needed medical attention for attempting suicide.

Young said that children in rural communities are 1.8 times more likely to die by suicide than their urban counterparts, and that current theories say that this has to do with the level of social isolation in rural areas. Most children do not have transportation to services or activities, or social activities simply may not exist.

CASCADE PARK POOL

A dearth of local social activities for youth is the main reason why United Way has undertaken to restore the Cascade Park swimming pool.

The pool has been closed for over two decades, but in May 2014, the city and United Way entered into an initial 24-month lease agreement allowing United Way to rehabilitate the pool and related facilities. United Way was to pay the city $1 for the duration of the initial lease.

The agency received lease extensions from the city in 2014 and 2018, the latter of which expired on May 31, 2020. However, citing a lack of progress as well as costs the city would incur for liability, maintenance and security should the pool reopen, council rejected United Way’s June 2020 request for a third extension.

Despite the rejection, United Way hasn’t given up on the project.

“But we can’t be the only one asking city council,” she said. “We’ve raised funds, recruited businesses, acquired the specs and we’re ready to go. But until the community comes together and convinces the council members that this is important for our children, it will stay a picture on the wall.”

OVERDOSES

According to Young, the county saw 17 overdose deaths in 2011. That rose to 38 in 2020, and 54 in 2021. So far in 2022, she said, there have been 22 overdose deaths.

“We have to take care of our bodies,” she said. “Our mental health is just as important as our physical health. and it’s important to devise programs that take away the stigma associated with mental health, especially for our children.

“We have to see people as valued, not charity.”

TRANSPORTATION

“Transportation is a huge issue, not just in Lawrence County, but in all rural areas,” Young said. “Many people cannot apply for, or reach, their academic goals in the county due to the lack of reliable transportation.”

She pointed to such nearby Mercer County institutions as Hope Center for Arts and Technology, BC3-LindenPointe, Penn State-Shenango and the Laurel Technical Institute, but noted that Lawrence County residents often lack the means to get there.

She has proposed a program through which the United Way would purchase vans and provide free transportation to these sites.

