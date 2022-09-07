A Campbell, Ohio, man and his father are being sought by Union Township police in connection with a fight, where his father reportedly threatened to stab a man in the throat with a screwdriver.
Dominic Ellsworth, 19, and Michael Ellsworth, 41, of the 3000 block of Ellwood Road are charged in connection with the incident that was reported around 1 a.m. Tuesday inside the McDonald's Restaurant on West State Street.
The police were called to the Union Township establishment regarding a physical fight involving multiple employees.
According to a criminal complaint, a female employee reported two men involved in the fracas were a father and son, later identified as the Ellsworths, who left the scene. A male employee said he had gotten into an argument with Dominic Ellsworth, who punched him. He told police he did not strike Ellsworth back.
The report states that during the disturbance, Michael Ellsworth became involved and got in front of the male and held a screwdriver to his throat with the pointed end sticking under his chin, he told police. He said the father threatened to stab him and kill him, and said, "I should put this in your ... throat."
Michael Ellsworth then said he was going to get his gun and wait for him outside, and also said he was going to wait for him at his home with a gun, the worker told the police.
The police reported they interviewed witnesses who gave similar accounts about what happened. Police said the man suffered evident physical injuries, including a cut on the side of his head and bruise on the back of his neck from the altercation with the younger Ellsworth.
The male worker said the father and son fled in a maroon Scion Cube with an Ohio registration. The police put out a bulletin in search of the vehicle but it has not yet been located.
Michael Ellsworth is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Dominic Ellsworth is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. He will be issued a summons to appear in court on those charges.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
