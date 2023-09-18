Memories, songs flood Mohawk auditorium

The audience fell silent as Justin Addicott and Kevin McMahon entered a filled-to-the-brim Mohawk High School auditorium from the back, their strong voices alternating in “Oh What a Beautiful Mornin” as they sang while strolling down the aisles.
That set the stage for an evening where red and black school spirit and all of the emotions that go with it couldn’t have run deeper among several hundred people whose lives touching multiple generations, have been touched in some way by the district’s epic music program.
A choir of 109 singers and soloists spanning nearly a 40-year stretch were gathered with a common goal to sing their hearts out for — and with — their former music teachers, James O. McKim Jr. and Justin Addicott, and in memory of their late, great drama teacher and director, Donald Benson. It was a night steeped in nostalgia and reminiscence about what many say were the happiest days of their lives.
The performers didn’t disappoint. Between solos from their roles in musicals of years past, to two massed choir songs, they pulled out all the stops on the stage, demonstrating rich voices that have not weathered much with age. Loud clapping, cheers and wolf whistles echoed after each number.
The production was presented by McKim, who retired June 7, 2013, as the high school choral and musical director, and current choral and musical director Addicott. They worked diligently for several months to pull the program together with no details missed.
McKim captivated the audience as emcee with humorous quips, memories and detailed history.
Most of the alumni were quick to say they returned to their alma mater to pay tribute to his legacy as their role model and music teacher. They traveled from as far as Chicago, Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida, New York, Alabama and Texas to be there.
AN ALUMNUS PERSPECTIVE
One was McMahon, 54, of Orlando, Florida, a 1987 graduate featured in three numbers, one of them the opening excerpt from “Oklahoma” with Addicott. Both performed in the lead role as Curly in different years under McKim.
McMahon attributes his own singing career of 23 years in Walt Disney World and his current career of teaching individual students to McKim’s and Benson’s influence over his young life.
“Benson was the best of the best. He had a commanding presence and they worked well together,” he said.
McMahon went on to major in music education at Penn State University. His goal to teach took a detour for 23 years when he accepted a spot singing in the Voices of Liberty at Disney. He told how McKim subtly steered his musical future when he selected him for district chorus in 10th grade.
“Mr. McKim said, ‘you, you, you and you are going to district chorus.’ Three of the four of us were there last night,” McMahon said of Wednesday’s event. The others attending were Melissa Gibson Evans (1987) and Bobbi Tardio Mann (1986). “He chose us, we didn’t audition.”
McMahon remembers having been awestruck by 200 extremely gifted singers at district chorus.
“I’d never seen that kind of talent before, and I got to be part of it, and I thought, ‘that’s it. That’s what I’m doing for a living. This is it.’ Ever since 10th grade I knew.”
J.P. Fowler of Florida, a 1981 graduate, brought the house down when he sang “If I Were a Rich Man,” the final solo number of the reunion concert in his 1981 trademark role of Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof.” He, too, had flown in from Florida, then drove from Columbus, Ohio, to star on the Mohawk stage again.
Reflecting the next day, he choked up saying, “Pardon me if I get emotional about this. What really drew me back here was to celebrate James McKim’s contribution to Mohawk’s musical and theater scene. When J.M. said he was doing this, I recognized it as a celebration of everything that’s been built of that music program. I just had to be there.”
Fowler was cast as King Pellinore in “Camelot” in 1980. As McKim and Benson watched him onstage, they were contemplating their next year’s musical. McKim pointed out to the audience he and Benson at the same time both said, “Fiddler on the Roof.” They had already mentally cast him as Tevye in the lead role. He studied voice to prepare for it, under Dr. Isaac Reed at Westminster College, and perfected the role. Wednesday was his encore of that perfection.
“You talk about giving a kid a chance, that’s what they did,” Fowler said, his voice breaking up for a second time. “They gave me a shot at a special role.”
Following a 10-year lapse in musicals at Mohawk before McKim took over, they returned with “Oklahoma” in 1979. Fowler was in 10th grade and “I remember watching the show and the hair on my arms standing up,” he said. “I thought, ‘I’ve got to be on that stage in some way next year. Oklahoma just lit the fire in me.
“This night was incredibly special,” Fowler continued, his voice wavering, then breaking a third time. “To have a chance to stand on that stage and do that for J.M. and Don Benson was very special.
And to look out and see that the community came out and supported that and to see those seats filled, I couldn’t put it into words. I woke up this morning and said to my wife, ‘Did I just dream all of that?’
“It was a great chance for everybody to raise a toast to everything James McKim has contributed,” Fowler continued. “He’s got fingerprints on a lot of things. He’s very special. Those two gentlemen (McKim and Benson) have made a very special mark on my life. I wouldn’t have missed this night for the world.”
GROUP HUG
Matthew Ferraro, an accomplished musician who plays saxophone and other woodwinds and was in Camelot and Fiddler on the Roof with Fowler, described the evening as “a big group hug.”
Ferraro’s 98-year-old father, Michael Ferraro of Bessemer, the former band director, had composed the school’s alma mater which was discovered in a 45 rpm with the words on the sleeve. Ferraro stood on stage Wednesday and he and McKim taught the school song to the audience with the words displayed on a screen.
“I was there to represent my father, for the most part, and his being acknowledged for writing the alma mater and to help in ceremoniously teaching it to the audience,” Ferraro said. He was in choir for three years and was in three musicals, but did not sing Wednesday. He sat in the audience and enjoyed the show.
“I thought it was incredible. It was a testament to Jim McKim and the relationships he has established through the years,” he said. “There were people he influenced of all ages, myself included. He was so important to me in high school in determining my path. I’m a music educator. Music is my entire life. I couldn’t go without it for a minute.”
Ferraro said he sat in the auditorium looking at the audience thinking of the diversity of people and ages.
“Only music could do this,” he said. “They all were there to celebrate their music or a family or friend’s participation in music and to support them. Only music has the power to do something like that.”
McMahon’s bubbly personality shone through a second time onstage when he sang a flirty rendition of, “People Will Say We’re In Love,” an “Oklahoma” duet with alumna Nancy (Boyer) LeRoy, a 1979 graduate who starred as Laurie.
McKim, his brother Bill, McMahon and Addicott were in the spotlight for a barbershop quartet number called “Lida Rose” from “The Music Man,” which blended into a medley with “Dream of Now,” sung by McKim’s sister, Lois McKim Clark, and aluma Bobbi Mann. Addicott named the impromptu barbershop group “4 Minutes Old” on the program because the four men had never all sung together before.
Other star solos, the singers and their graduating classes were: “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from the “Wizard of Oz,” sung by Brianna Crawford (2014); “Getting to Know You,” from “The King and I,” Nancy (Edwards) Stanley (1966); “On My Own,” from “Les Miserables,” Jennifer Crosby (2004); “Sunrise, Sunset” from Fiddler on the Roof, Van Tassel (1981); “A Puzzlement” from Carousel, Berni Crespi (1965); “Watch What Happens,” Newsies, Mya Monaco (2022); “Stars,” Les Miserables, Benjamin Podnar (2023).
Addicott directed the opening choral number, “A Million Dreams,” from “The Greatest Showman,” a song McKim said set the theme for the evening. Memories and emotions were stirred deeper with the mass chorus finale, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Carousel, with McKim directing.
The evening’s accompanists were Joe McKim (1965), Janet Emig (1980), Joe Melichar (2000) and Kristy Addicott, Justin’s wife.
McMahon said that when McKim reached out to him Aug. 3 about the alumni night, “two days later I booked the flight. It’s been such a beautiful, sentimental journey.”
A LASTING IMPACT
McMahon had become musically inspired in eighth grade when he auditioned for “The Sound of Music.” Typically, only senior high students were in senior high musicals, but he landed the part of Kurt, one of Von Trapp children. Kurt dances with Maria, “and I had to dance with beautiful, stunning Nancy Martin.”
His picture was snapped Wednesday with three other alumni who played Von Trapp kids — Natalie Schmolley Prestopine (1992) and Melissa Gibson Evans (1987), who sang in Wednesday’s choir.
McMahon’s opening duet with Addicott renewed a bond they had formed in earlier years through barbershop singing at Epcot Center in Disney. He credits Addicott for carrying on the school’s musical legacy.
“I’m so excited about Justin because he’s Mr. McKim now,” McMahon said. “There is a whole circle of life connection. Justin is carrying on the tradition and he cares so much about developing these kids. He cares about every individual, and he’s all about making that program as effective as possible. He’s carrying on the torch. It’s just been seamless.”
When McMahon arrived in town Tuesday, Addicott let him teach a barbershop singing workshop for his current music students in four classes as a special guest, introducing him as “Kevin from Disney.”
McMahon now teaches music privately online since COVID-19, a career change he has found to be richly fulfilling.
“My heart would die if I didn’t have music in my life,” McMahon declared. “I’m going to teach until I’m 113.”
Fowler said Wednesday was the first time he’d been on stage and sung in public since his Tevye role in “Fiddler on the Roof,” 42 years ago.
“These teachers who cared created an opportunity for us, and it came back around full circle,” he said. “I am a rich man because of this experience and these people I’ve been fortunate enough to have in my life.”
