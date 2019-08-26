Memories Car Cruise 'rocks New Castle' with cars, music, people

The sun came out, the temperatures dipped and the cars and people came out to enjoy the 10th Memories Car Cruise yesterday on the streets of downtown New Castle.
Organizer Phil Sunseri said 370 cars registered for the show.
"But we've got more than 500 here," he said. "People didn't register. They just pulled into town, parked and raised their hoods. But it's a beautiful day. This is a beautiful venue. New Castle is going to rock (Sunday night)."
After a year-long hiatus, Sunseri reinstated the car cruise with fellow car enthusiasts, Bob Stoner and Rich Carbone
Early in the day a disc jockey played hits of the 1950s and 1960s in the early part of the show, The Dorals played at the Riverwalk Park stage from 2 to 4:30 p.m., followed by The Jaggerz, who hail from Beaver County, who played from 6 to 8 p.m.
"There are a lot of people walking up and down now," Sunseri said. "But when the bands begin, this place will really fill up."
Several food trucks were set up to feed the crowd.
In addition to vintage and classic cars and motorcycles, the New Castle Fire Department was had its ladder truck fly an oversized American flag over East Washington Street. Sunseri rode around on a golf cart at the show which stretched along East Washington Street from Kennedy Square to Croton Avenue, as well as portions of Mill and Mercer streets, the Washington Centre and every parking lot in the downtown. Another vehicle that wowed the crowds was Dave Mansel, 83, of Transfer on his two-wheeled Segway.
"I bought this in Florida 10 years ago for $4,500," he said. "Now they're asking $7,200 up here."
He said the vehicle enabled him to see the whole show. If he had to walk, that might not have been the case.
Mansel was looking for his favorites, "Fords, especially Thunderbirds and Mustangs."
Ed and Annette Grzandziel from the Harlansburg area enjoyed the day, the show and other people looking at their 1956 Chevy Bel Air, painted a deep blue with metal flakes and several layers of clear coat.
"You need a day like this when the sun comes out and the car really shines in order to show it off," Grzandziel said.
He assured another car fancier that his vehicle, which he owned for 10 years, "never saw snow or rain either."
He said he does not drive the car on a daily basis.
"It's strictly a show car," he said.
However, since he's retired, Grzandziel said, he enjoys driving his car to car shows.
"I usually go to three in a week, but it's not unknown to go to four, even two or three in a day if the weather is right," he said. "I enjoy showing it off."
"One show per week is enough for me," Annette said.
Several attendees agreed the "best car" to make the scene was a red, customized 1939 Lincoln Zephyr.
Initially parked without identification, the car drew a crowd of admirers trying to guess what it was. Tim Gretsinger of Boardman, Ohio, guessed the mystery car was a Lincoln Zephyr from the 1940s.
"We don't know who owns it," he said. "The owner parked it here and waked away. But we're enjoying it."
The owner turned out to be Bill Slagel of Gibsonia.
Gretsinger had came out with a car of his own, a white 1961 Ford Galaxy. Now retired from Coronado Steel in Youngstown, Gretsinger said he has time to drive his vintage car to shows.
"I'll hit a couple a week if the weather is good," he said. "I'm making up for when I couldn't go to these shows, when I was working."
