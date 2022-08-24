In 15 years as the driving force behind the Memories Car Cruise, Phil Sunseri has come up against some storms he had to weather.
Including the weather.
“The first year I did it, it rained all day,” the 83-year-old North Street barber and car enthusiast recalled.
For an event that Sunseri said takes eight months to put together, that kind of outcome might have prompted some guys to decide not to go through it all again.
“I was thinking about it,” Sunseri said, “but one of my buddies said, ‘Phil, we’ve been through this, too. Just keep on doing it.’ and I did it.”
Ultimately, only one other event — last year’s — saw rainfall, forcing the cruise to shut down at 3 p.m.
“So in 15 years, just two times – that’s not too bad,” he said, adding that “The weather is key. If it’s too hot, it’s no good. If it rains, it’s no good. If it’s too cold, it’s no good.
“In 2019 we had a 76-degree day, there was no humidity, and we had 500-plus cars down here, plus thousands of people. It was our biggest crowd ever. We’re hoping and praying for another day like that.”
Memories 2022 is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 28, featuring antique, classic and special interest vehicles lining East Washington Street, with some spilling over onto side streets as well. With good weather, Sunseri is expecting upwards of 500 cars downtown once again.
“That’s about all this town can handle,” he said, noting both exhibitors and visitors come from all around western Pennsylvania and beyond. “We stuff them in here, though. We’re not going to turn anybody down.”
While the cars are the main attraction, they aren’t the only ones.
There will be DJs providing music throughout the day, except from when there are live performances by New Castle’s own The Dorals and the Pittsburgh-based Gemtones.
Food and craft vendors will be on hand as well, and the day also will include door prizes, event T-shirts, a 50/50 raffle and a basket auction.
For exhibitors, registration starts at 10 a.m., and the first 200 cars will receive dash plaques.
Although Sunseri began pulling all of that together for the inaugural Memories 15 years ago, next week’s event is actually just No. 13. More serious storms — the illness and passing of his daughter in 2018 and the onset of COVID-19 in 2020 — preempted the event those two years.
Sunseri is not certain how much longer he’ll be heading things up, but when he does decide to step back, he hopes to pass the baton to partners Bob Stoner and Rich Carbone.
“I’ll stay involved, I just don’t plan on doing as much as I’m doing now,” he said. “We start in January and it takes right up until the day of the event to do it. and on that day, it starts at 10 o’clock but we come down at 6 o’clock in the morning.”
And they’re not always the first ones on scene.
“There’s guys down here that slept in the car overnight to get a good spot,” he said. “Car cruises are big, and they bring a lot of people into the city. That’s why I tell the mayor, make sure there are no weeds growing up between the curb and the street, and make sure the streets are clean, and they do.”
Supporting Sunseri and his partners are sponsors Hovis Auto and Truck Supply, Reed Oil Co. and McClymonds Supply and Transit, who make it possible to charge no admission to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.