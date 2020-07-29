The 11th annual Memories Car Cruise set for Aug. 29 has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The cruise will be back next year on the last Sunday of August.
Manhattan Band, Johnny Angel and the Halos and an Elvis Presley impersonator were to be present at this year's cruise.
They will be present at next year's cruise, according to main organizer Phil Sunseri.
