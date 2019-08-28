Fifty-five years after an explosion at the American Cyanamid plant claimed the lives of five workers, a memorial plaque will be erected to honor their memory.
Richard Schenker, a son of Donald Schenker, one of the men killed in the July 6, 1964, explosion, is spearheading the effort.
"No one ever put up a marker for these men so we decided that we would," said Schenker.
He said due to jobs and family obligations It took more than 50 years to accomplish the goal. He noted that he was about 14 when the plant exploded in 1964. He later took a job in the plant.
"I did the same job that my dad did," he said, noting there had been several explosions over the years and a total of 11 men have lost their lives.
"It is past due time to recognize the men and their families who made such a sacrifice," Schenker said. "The plant will forever be a part of Mount Jackson."
A cast aluminum marker, made by Lake Shore Industries in Erie will be installed at the North Beaver Township Municipal Complex at 861 Mount Jackson Road. Schenker said North Beaver resident and businessman Ken Shiderly will install it.
Schenker said he will pick up the marker on Sept. 9, but said no date has yet been named for the unveiling. He anticipates it will be in mid-September.
The marker, he said, will be 24-inches high and 18-inches wide and will be double-faced to allow it to be read from either direction. The marker cost $1,338.95, which Schenker said he "easily collected" from 23 local donors.
"This is not a historical marker," he said. "We raised the money. We will put it up."
Although it will resemble the Pennsylvania Historic Markers seen at locations throughout the Commonwealth, it will bear the American Cyanamid logo and will read: "American Cyanamid Company manufacturer of high explosives from 1907-1972. Dedicated to the eleven men who lost their lives doing their jobs which made this their final resting place and hallowed ground.
"November 12, 1940: Lee Waddell, Elmer Kliduff, Harold Duncan
"June 2, 1947: Merle Craven, Robert Downing, Jack Cameron
"July 6, 1964: Eugene Rudesill, Gerald Wingard, Donald Schenker, Wilber Robinson, Clarance Claypool."
"We wanted to place it on Route 551 near the site where the plant stood," Schenker said. "But that property is privately owned now and they told us we could not put it there."
Known locally as "the powder mill," the explosives manufacturing plant located between Mount Jackson and Edinburg, exploded four times on July 6, 1964, killing five men and destroying five buildings on the property, tossing a locomotive 450 feet, twisting tracks and toppling trees.
The July 1964 explosion, the most recent was the most deadly, Schenker said.
"Five men died but they never found more than 175 pounds of human remains," he recalled. '"They found body parts, a foot, a ribcage, flesh.
"This was in the days before DNA testing so they never knew what they had," he said. "There was no way to identify the specific remains. But every family got a portion so it could hold its own funeral."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.