As a public outpouring continues for a woman and two teens who died Dec. 28 in a Mahoningtown fire, the New Castle Area School District has planned a public observance in their memory.
A candlelight vigil for all three will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at Taggart Stadium.
The fire that broke out around 5:15 a.m. at 701 W. Clayton St. claimed the lives of New Castle High cheerleader Terianna “Tee-Tee” Payne-Hicks, 17, her mother, Courtney Lee Payne, 41, and Terianna’s friend, 18-year-old X’Zavia De’Sha Booker, a Laurel High School graduate who was staying overnight at their home. The three women were trying to escape the house and succumbed from smoke inhalation and other injuries, according to a coroner’s report.
A GoFundMe page also has been set up by a cousin of the Paynes to help pay for the Paynes’ funerals and in support Payne’s 12-year-old son. So far, more than $25,000 has been raised.
New Castle fire Chief Mike Kobbe said Wednesday that a state police fire marshal has not yet informed him of the cause of the fire. Kobbe had reported that the blaze appeared to have started in the kitchen and stairwell of the basement, and the cause remains undetermined. The blaze also killed the family’s two dogs.
Payne’s son, 12-year-old Maurice “Reese” Moore, was celebrating his birthday overnight at the house of a friend and was not at home when the fire broke out.
Jonalyn Romeo, assistant high school principal who is helping to organize the candlelight vigil, said the memorial is in memory of all three victims. The district has about 600 candles to distribute. The stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and attendees will sit on the adult side. District choir director Shannon Rabold will sing, and the Rev. David Young will deliver a message, Romeo said.
In the face of the tragedy, the district had arranged for grief counselors from the Human Services Center and comfort dogs to be at the school after the tragedy occurred, and students who were in need of those services spoke with counselors and continue to do so, she said.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said the district is assisting the surviving family with funds donated in the Buck-A-Week emergency program that is supported by teachers and staff. Money also is being donated from the Ronald Alexander Memorial Fund, she said.
Eunice Crunkleton, who initiated the GoFundMe page, wrote that Courtney Payne “was a great mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She would do anything for her kids, family, and community. She was especially obsessed with youth sports. She was always on the road with her son, Reese, to attend all of his sporting events.
“My beautiful little cousin, Terianna, was Courtney’s first heart,” she wrote. “‘Tee-Tee” was a beautiful, outgoing, free-spirited teenager who enjoyed cheerleading and hanging out with her friends.
“My Aunt Kathy needs the help of family, friends, and community to help provide a proper home-going service for her daughter and granddaughter,” Crunkleton wrote. “Our family would be more than thankful for any donations, and anything extra beyond the expense of the home-going service will go to her son, who will need our love and support during this difficult time.”
