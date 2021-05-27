Several events are taking place this weekend in observance of Memorial Day.
NEW BEDFORD
The 125th annual New Bedford Memorial Day program will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Memorial Park near Hopewell Cemetery in New Bedford.
A parade will precede the program at 10:30 a.m. Parade participants will include the Wilmington High School Band, local Boy and Girl Scout troops and fire trucks from various local communities. Parade participants will meet in the parking lot of the old New Bedford School near the Lions Park by 10:15 a.m. The parade should start by 10:30 a.m.
State Rep. Chris Sainato will offer the welcome for the ceremony. The speaker will be Dr. Thomas Patton. The New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church choir and the Wilmington High band will provide music for the program. The Rev. Bill Beck will offer the invocation and the Rev. Dan Muttart will offer the benediction.
The New Bedford Garden Club will present a wreath to be placed in front of the flagpole. Scout Troops 721 and 723 will place flags at the markers of the 16 men from the New Bedford area who died in service to our country. Melvin Kauffman will read the roll call of the names of these men.
NEW CASTLE
The Lawrence County Veterans Council will have its annual Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Saturday at the veterans monument just below the Lawrence County courthouse.
The main speaker will be Ruth Fairchild, an Army veteran of both Desert Shield and Desert Storm who also is National Surgeon General of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The New Castle High band will perform, and the service will conclude with a short parade of veterans to the East Washington Street bridge, where a wreath will be tossed into the Neshannock Creek to honor the fallen of the Navy.
BESSEMER
A Memorial Day service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Kennedy Park.
MAHONINGTOWN
A modified program, similar to last year's, will start at 11 a.m. Monday at the veterans monument.
The traditional display of crosses for the fallen and the accompanying roll call will be performed. However, there will be no band or parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.