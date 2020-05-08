A local Memorial Day tradition has fallen prey to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year, local residents who gave their lives in the service of their country are remembered in a ceremony at the memorial below the Lawrence County Courthouse. which is followed by a brief parade to the East Washington Street bridge.
However, Rod Robinson, commander of the Lawrence County Veterans Council, said Thursday that this year’s event has been canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.
Robinson apologized for having to cancel the ceremony, but hopes to schedule a similar event in July, if conditions permit.
