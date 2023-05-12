Lawrence County’s law enforcement officers will pay homage Tuesday to all of the local officers who have died in the line of duty.
A public memorial ceremony is planned for noon outdoors in front of the New Castle police station on North Street. All law enforcement and the public are welcome to attend.
The guest speaker will be state Rep. Marla Brown. The state police will place a memorial wreath.
The event is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 21, and the New Castle Police Department and is chaplains corps.
The observance is in keeping with the National Law Enforcement Officers police week in Washington D.C., where fallen officers from throughout the United States are being remembered. All of the names of the local officers are inscribed in the marble and granite memorial at Judiciary Square in Washington, D.C.
A few local officers are participating in the annual Police Unity Tour, a bicycle ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., to raise awareness, as part of the observance. A few Lawrence County officers have been participating in the ride for past four years.
The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum will hold ceremonies, including the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil, to honor the fallen officers whose names have recently been added to the Memorial.
The vigil will be held on Saturday in front of the U.S. Capitol building.
Law Enforcement Week has been observed since 1962 when President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.
Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
National Police Week is a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America’s law enforcement community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.