Carter Woloszyn never got to cruise in his 1964 Chevy C10 pickup.
His family and friends are making sure his dream of showing off the bright blue classic comes true.
A 2020 graduate of Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School, Carter was in the process of restoring the truck when he was killed in a May 19, 2021, motorcycle accident.
“He couldn’t wait to do car cruises in it with his friends,” Kathy Woloszyn said of her son, an aspiring tattoo artist who was 18 at the time of his death.
“COVID hit his senior year, so he’d finish his online classes and go to his own ‘shop class,’ working on the truck,” she continued, recalling how Carter taught himself to weld.
“He could do anything he wanted, figuring it out by watching YouTube videos,” noted Carter’s 24-year-old sister Becca. “He started with a quad and bought and traded until he ended up with that truck.”
Along with Carter’s friends, the Woloszyn family, which includes dad David and 22-year-old sister Jade, has organized Carter’s Cruise, a benefit event taking place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22 at the Chewton Volunteer Fire Department, 196 Alice St.
The date was chosen to honor Carter, who would have marked his 21st birthday July 24.
In addition to cars, the event will feature auctions, a 50-50 raffle, food trucks including Hot Diggity Bobs, The Farmer’s Table and Sunny Day Treats, live music, a DJ and vendors including Youngstown Cycle and Speed and an engine display by C.J. Rumbold Engine Builders.
All proceeds from the event will go to Lucy’s First Step, an Erie-based non-profit providing grief counseling and help with funeral costs for families who have lost a child. While the Woloszyns did not utilize the organization, “we certainly understand the need,” Kathy said, explaining that they learned of Lucy’s First Step through Jade’s boyfriend whose aunt runs the non-profit.
“We’ve gotten a good response so far from local organizations and businesses making donations and I’ve had Jeep and Mustang clubs say they’re bringing the whole group,” explained Kathy, a cafeteria worker with the Riverside School District, noting that her husband’s workplace, Giordano Construction, donated event flyers.
“We’re not doing pre-registration, so we’re not sure how many we’ll have,” Kathy continued, adding that the first 100 cars will receive dash plaques and trophies will be awarded.
And, of course, Carter’s pickup will be part of the festivities.
With the help of a neighbor, the restoration of the vehicle was completed and David recently entered it in a car cruise where the pickup placed as the top rat rod.
Kathy noted the family hopes to make Carter’s Cruise an annual event benefiting a different charity each year.
“It’s crazy the amount of support we’ve had. People who don’t even know us have asked how they can help,” Kathy said. “It’s amazing how Carter in such a short time impacted so many lives.”
