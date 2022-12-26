Members of local '80s band making music again

“We’re putting the band back together.” – Jake and Elwood Blues
They make no claims to be on a mission from God, as John Belushi’s and Dan Akroyd’s characters did in the 1980 film “The Blues Brothers.”
But for four members of the local 1980s band Diamonds ’N Rust, 2022 was the year to congregate once more, this time under the name 12th Street.
The group performed on Light Up Night in November, and has been heard at The Confluence and other area venues since the musicians who were once too young to drive to their gigs, but who are now eligible for AARP, officially reunited in March.
All Shenango High graduates of the early 1980s, Alan Houk, Greg Klabon, Chris Gilboy and Rich Owrey are once again enjoying life on local stages and in the basement of Houk’s 12th Street, Bessemer, home in which they rehearse and for which the ensemble is named.
Nobody’s given up their day job — except for Klabon, but that’s only because the keyboard and bass player with a master’s degree in electrical engineering has retired from his position as a project manager in Rhode Island.
Houk is a doctor of chiropractic and owner of the Shenango Spine Center. Owrey is vice president of information technology at the ELLWOOD Group, and Gilboy, who lives in New Jersey and makes the seven-hour drive to New Castle whenever the band is booked, is a director of new technology also in the field of electrical engineering.
“We’re doing this for fun,” Houk said. “We all did pretty well in life, so we’re not really worried about making a hundred bucks a night.”
“It’s guys I grew up with,” Gilboy added, referencing his cross-state commute to perform, “so it’s all about getting together and having fun.”
HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC
The group’s musical career began it what was essentially a walk-in closet at Shenango High School.
“We were all in the gifted program, and in all our IEPs (Individualized Education Programs) we said we wanted to have a band,” Houk recalled. “So (teacher) Mrs. (Eleanor) Kumrow put us together in the (marching) band uniform closet, and we practiced in there.
“We were actually sitting on uniforms because that was the only place in the school where we could play.”
As the band gelled, the performances began. Diamonds ‘N Rust — which at the time also included Bob Stoner and Bill Kendall — played a couple of junior high dances, advanced to wedding receptions, then the Eagles and Moose clubs and even played at The Brown Derby restaurant in Youngstown.
“I would say that by 10th grade, we were playing a lot,” Owrey said. “We were starting to get busy. We probably did 30 or more weddings a year.”
“A lot of fire halls,” Gilboy observed.
Getting there, though, was half the challenge.
“When we started, none of us could drive yet,” Owrey said. “In the beginning, our parents had to take us everywhere to play.”
“And,” Houk added, “because we were underage in bars, we couldn’t stay. We had to go.”
The name for their band was taken from a 1975 Joan Baez song, which English metal band Judas Priest would later cover.
“Bob (Stoner) was a big Judas Priest fan,” Houk observed.
Gilboy believes the name reflected the dichotomy of the band.
“Diamonds, that’s kind of the nice side,” he said. “We do weddings, we play Glenn Miller and ‘Misty’ and all those old standards. and then the rust, that was the rock and roll — the Beatles, and lot of ‘50s songs and stuff like that.”
Diamonds ‘N Rust continued to play together through the members’ college years, but afterward, when Gilboy and Klabon moved out of state, the group disbanded.
REUNITING
Occasionally, the group would gather to relive the magic.
Although they each moved on to play in other bands, “We would keep playing when Greg and I would come back for the holidays and stuff like that,” Gilboy said.
“We did two of our class reunions,” Owrey added. “We played for our 25th and our 30th. That was with everybody; the whole band.”
It wasn’t until Klabon returned, though, that the seeds for 12th Street were planted.
“After 30 some years in Rhode Island, I decided I wanted to retire,” he said, adding with a grin. “I wanted to become a professional musician.”
That was November 2019, and Klabon and Houk got together to talk about reunification. They reached out to Owrey, and they began playing as a threesome, with Gilboy joining them whenever he happened to be in the area.
“It was just like old times,” Owrey said. “We just kind of grooved together. We’d done it for so long.”
The onset of the pandemic, however, interrupted their resurrection.
“We got shut down by COVID a couple of times,” Klabon said. “That was really a drag.”
After going silent for a couple of months, the band go an idea.
“We bought a bunch of shower curtains and hung them between us in my basement so we could practice,” Houk said.
For a while, Owrey, Klabon and Houk performed with a female vocalist out front. It was an entirely different kind of band from previous incarnations.
“I didn’t even play electric guitar,” Houk said. “I played acoustic guitar. It was kind of a laid-back, easy listening-type band.
“After a while, the itch started to get a little stronger. Chris came back and we would play more rock songs, and it just kind of morphed into that.”
PLAY TIME
Now, 12th Street is back on area stages, but don’t expect too much from the members’ Diamonds ‘N Rust playlist.
“We play a couple of songs that we used to play, because they are great songs, not just because we used to play them,” Houk said.
“It’s because we love them.”
Indeed, band favorites form the backbone of each 12th Street set.
“Our main goal of this band is that we only play songs that we love,” Houk said. “We get people yelling ‘Freebird!’ all the time. We’re never going to play ‘Freebird’ or any of those songs that we played a million times for the kids.”
Rather, the band uses what Houk called a “Pick Four” system to build its repertoire. Each member, he said, picks a song that he loves, and when the band has learned those four songs, each member picks another.
“So it’s basically songs that each one of us loves a lot, and that everybody else likes — or at least doesn’t hate,” Houk said.
Klabon said that the band tries to learn four to six songs a month, “so that we’ll always have something different for them.”
Houk said if there were any hesitation among residents to go hear a band whose members are eligible for senior citizen discounts at most restaurants, it was quickly dispelled.
“I think maybe at first there was, but now that we’ve played like 30 jobs this year (since their first official performance in March at The Confluence), we’re starting to get a following,” Houk said. “People come and they know what to expect and they bring their friends.
“The most important thing to us is that the people who listen to us have fun. We try to make it fun. We try to play well and to do it right, but if somebody comes here and says, ‘We had so much fun tonight,’ that’s what we want to hear.”
