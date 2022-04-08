Cindy Chung, 46, was sworn in Nov. 23 as the 59th United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
She was nominated for the post by President Joe Biden on Oct. 27, and confirmed by the Senate on Nov. 19.
Chung had served as an assistant United States Attorney in the office since 2014. Her previous roles included Deputy Chief of the Major Crimes Section, Domestic Violence Coordinator, Project Safe Neighborhoods Coordinator, Border Security Coordinator and Civil Rights Coordinator.
She received her J.D. from Columbia Law School on 2002 and her bachelor’s degrees from Yale University in 1997.
She now leads an office of 59 assistant U.S. Attorneys across the criminal, civil and appeals divisions, as well as a 56-member support staff in offices in Pittsburgh, Erie and Johnstown.
