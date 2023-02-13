During his tenure as principal, Brad Meehan would arrive at school by 6:30 a.m. often was one of the last to leave.
“A building principal needs to make sure everything runs smoothly, and cover anything that needs covered so students are supported,” Meehan said.
“There are a lot of long days in this job.”
Meehan, who was the principal of Mohawk Junior-Senior High School, retired Jan. 18. He had been principal since July 2018.
In addition to being the junior-senior high principal, Meehan served as an English and social studies teacher, elementary dean of students and elementary principal.
He also worked as an instructional paraprofessional and substitute teacher in the Riverside School District. Before that, he worked in steel mills and sales before earning a bachelor’s degree from Slippery Rock University in 1997.
Meehan said he loves to reflect on students he’s been with over the years, noting he got into teaching to make a difference in people’s lives.
He looks fondly on the class of 2024, students who have only ever had Meehan as a principal.
“I still remember them coming in for kindergarten registration, these little 5-, 6-year-olds coming in, dealing with them daily in elementary, reading Dr. Seuss books to them, working with their classroom teachers, their families, making sure they were cared for and taught the right things,” Meehan said.
He is looking forward to spending time with family, completing different projects around the house.
He said one of his biggest passions in life is history, which has led him and his family to take trips to historical places like Valley Forge, Mount Vernon, Harpers Ferry, Antietam, Jamestown, Yorktown, Monticello, Williamsburg, Philadelphia and more.
This led him to help organize the district’s annual Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day programs, to help students learn the importance of history, the veterans and the Constitution.
As for one final piece of advice, Meehan said to his former students, “Treat people as you want to be treated. If everyone did that, the world would be a whole heck of a lot better place.”
Outgoing Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera said Meehan was a person who was guided and made all his decision making on what was best for the students.
“He never shied away from any job, no matter how small or menial, and would put in the time and effort to do it right,” Leitera said. “He will be missed for his many contributions to the district.”
Assistant to the Superintendent Dr. Lorree Houk, the incoming superintendent, said, “Mr. Meehan is known as a man with integrity that truly cared about the Mohawk staff, students and the community. He was a unique principal coming to the high school from the elementary, following students through their many years of education.”
Mark Frengel, who is the outgoing principal of Laurel Middle-Senior High School, has been named the new principal.
