By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law needs updating, advocates and lawmakers agree, but the program’s evolution is been overshadowed by the statewide debate about moving to legalize adult recreational use.
Those reforms would include eliminating a provision that would end the medical marijuana program if the federal government re-schedules marijuana, as well as making permanent rule changes put in place during the pandemic that allow patients to buy larger supplies of medical marijuana and don’t require patients to enter the dispensary.
Advocates for marijuana legalization say they think Republicans are unwilling to act on medical marijuana out of concern that it would benefit Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Governor John Fetterman, a candidate for Senate who has been among the most ardent proponents of legalizing cannabis.
“I’m concerned that anything marijuana-related, will be seen as a victory for Wolf and Fetterman. And therefore, you know, putting wind in the sails of the lieutenant governor’s senate run and giving, you know, accolades to Governor Wolf, who appears to be very unpopular with Pennsylvania republicans because of his handling of the pen pandemic,” said Patrick Nightingale, executive director of the Allegheny County chapter of the National Organization to Reform Marijuana Laws.
“Right, wrong, or indifferent. Wolf has caused a lot of Republicans to take a very dim view of him and his administration. Are they going to want to do anything to work with them if they don’t absolutely have to? I hate to just come down to the fact that the medical cannabis patients are at the mercy of Pennsylvania partisan politics, but we seem to be,” he said.
Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for the governor, said any discussion about medical marijuana reforms “are entirely separate” from the conversation about legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana.
“The push for legalization of recreational marijuana is not a factor in our ongoing work on medical marijuana that has led to Pennsylvania’s program being one of the most well-respected in the nation,” she said. “Pennsylvania’s high quality, efficient and compliant Medical Marijuana program, provides those suffering with serious medical conditions practitioner guided access to medical marijuana through a safe and effective method of delivery,” she said.
State Rep. Paul Schemel, R-Franklin County, who has introduced legislation to make reforms suggested by the state’s medical marijuana advisory board, said he thinks the bill didn’t move last session out of concern that Democrats would try to amend it to force a vote on recreational marijuana legalization.
“That’s a concern,” he said. “I think they wanted to be careful” politically and didn’t want to take up marijuana around the time of the 2020 election, Schemel said.
“I don’t think so,” he said, when asked whether Republicans were stonewalling the medical marijuana bill, to avoid giving a political victory to Wolf and Fetterman.
Schemel said he’s opposed to legalizing marijuana for adult recreational use but he’s become convinced that the medical marijuana program fills a need.
Advisory board
The stalemate comes as the state’s medical marijuana advisory board hasn’t met in six months — after canceling its quarterly meeting in February. That board’s next meeting is scheduled for May 18.
That advisory board is empowered to recommend changes to the program, including the addition of new qualifying conditions. Pennsylvania now allows people with one or more of 23 serious medical conditions to get medical marijuana. As of mid-April, 327,400 Pennsylvanians were actively using the state’s medical-marijuana program, according to the Department of Health.
The advisory board has made some key changes to the medical marijuana law, Nightingale said, including the move to allow patients to use marijuana in leaf form. The board in 2019 added anxiety and Tourette’s Syndrome to the list of qualifying conditions.
But at the board’s last meeting in November 2020, members refused to add insomnia and traumatic brain injuries to the list of qualifying conditions.
Board members objected to adding insomnia without being able to define how bad the patient’s insomnia would need to be to qualify. Board members also balked at the possibility that medical marijuana would be used to treat insomnia in children. The board tabled the motion to add traumatic brain injuries without voting on it.
Insomnia and eating disorders are probably the two most common conditions that aren’t now covered by the state’s medical marijuana law cited by patients seeking access to medical marijuana, said Melissa Rigby, a spokeswoman for Compassionate Certification Centers, a Butler County medical practice specializing in cannabis treatment.
Jeff Riedy, executive director of the Lehigh Valley chapter of NORML, said that he’d like to see the state change its medical marijuana law to get rid of the qualifying conditions and allow doctors to determine whether patients can benefit from the drug regardless of what medical condition they are suffering from.
That’s the way the law is written in Oklahoma, where 381,000 people are now registered to use medical marijuana — about 50,000 more medical marijuana patients than Pennsylvania has, in a state with only about one-third as many people.
Even so, Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program has expanded more rapidly than similar programs in neighboring states.
There are almost 180,000 people enrolled in the medical marijuana program in Ohio, according to data from that state. Among other neighbors, there are just under 150,000 medical marijuana patients in New York; just over 125,000 in Maryland, and 107,000 medical marijuana patients in New Jersey.
“Last fall our program saw 2 percent growth per week,” said Meredith Buettner, executive director of the Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition, a trade group. She added that new industry estimates released last week showed that Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana generated $900 million in sales last year.
“Pennsylvania’s market is competitive with other markets — those with only medical programs and with those that have both,” she said;
Both New York and New Jersey have legalized adult use of recreational marijuana, with sales expected to begin in New Jersey later this year and in New York next year.
Once states legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, there typically remain protections in place that make enrolling in medical marijuana programs worthwhile, Rigby said. Typically when states legalize marijuana for all adults, recreational users pay tax on their purchases but medical patients don’t. Medical patients can also be given priority access to marijuana products that they need, she said.
Buettner said the cannabis industry while certainly lobbying for the state to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, “It is our goal to help the legislature establish a highly regulated adult-use cannabis market alongside the existing medical program and we remain committed to serving patients once an adult-use market is established.”
Stalled reforms
Schemel’s legislation, House Bill House Bill 1024 would implement three of four law changes suggested by the state’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Board.
One of those recommendations would be to undo a provision in the medical marijuana law that indicates that if the federal government reschedules marijuana so it’s no longer illegal federally, the medical marijuana program comes to an end within three years.
With increased interest at the federal level in rescheduling marijuana, that provision could completely imperil the medical marijuana program — because even if the federal government changes marijuana’s status, existing state laws limiting its use would remain in place, Nightingale said.
“That sunset clause puts the entire medical marijuana program in Pennsylvania in jeopardy,” he said. “I’ve no idea why they put a sunset clause in the statute, but they did,” he said.
Schemel’s legislation would also revise the definition of caregiver in the medical marijuana law to include workers in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. It would also grant permanent status to temporary changes put in place during the pandemic — allowing patients to get 90 days of medical marijuana at a time, allowing for outside pickup, and remote consultations.
“These are all reasonable things,” Schemel said.
His legislation doesn’t include one provision sought by the advisory board — they’d asked to be empowered with the ability to increase the number of licenses for growers and dispensaries.
Schemel said he is opposed to the idea of letting the advisory board increase the number of licenses issued to medical marijuana growers and dispensaries.
Kensinger said the governor’s office is still reviewing House Bill 1024 and hasn’t taken a position on it yet.
Nightingale said there are other reforms he’d like to see addressed as well.
Those include changing the law to clarify how police are to determine if medical marijuana patients are under the influence of marijuana during traffic stops. Other needed protections include safeguards to protect patients from being discriminated against by employers and landlords for using medical marijuana.
