New Castle's second medical marijuana dispensary opened Friday, creating a local location for patients to access their medicine.
Ayr Wellness, at 809 Sampson St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Ayr kicked off a weekend of virtual grand opening events and promotions for patients such as storewide discounts on products until Sunday, as well as in-person and virtual consultations for new and renewed medical cards in partnership with NuggMD.com
Ayr is also hosting a food drive in partnership with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership to collect non-perishable food and canned goods for their TEAMS program, which provides temporary emergency food assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities that are most vulnerable in COVID-19 isolation
Last August, Harvest of Northwest PA, LLC surrendered its dispensary license for the Sampson Street location as part of a settlement with the state Department of Heath. RISE, another medical marijuana dispensary, opened in Union Township last December.
