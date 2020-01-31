A Wilmington Township woman and the Lawrence County solicitor are differing in opinion over whether, by law, she is entitled to review minutes of the Lawrence County commissioner meetings before they are formally adopted.
Carrie Hahn has attended three commission meetings, requesting copies of the minutes before their adoption. Each time, her requests have been denied, she said.
A Harrisburg attorney who works with newspapers across the state on open records and Sunshine Act questions, says Hahn, or any other member of the public, has every right to read the minutes before the meeting.
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, explained in an email Thursday that Hahn's request falls under section 708(b)(10) of the Right to Know Law.
"This provision of the law requires public access to records presented to a quorum for deliberation at a public meeting," Melewsky said. "This is commonly known as the board packet provision, which is intended to put the public and elected officials on the same page during public meetings so that the public can read the records being discussed and offer public comment on them before the vote takes place."
The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act requires an opportunity for public comment prior to all official action, but the public can't exercise that right in a meaningful way if it doesn't have access to the records being voted on, Melewsky said.
The Right to Know Law board packet provision seeks to address that situation by making records discussed and acted upon at public meetings public records, she wrote.
At the commission meeting Tuesday, Hahn told the board she has requested the minutes ahead of the meetings because she has spoken at public meetings in the past where her comments were not correctly documented before being approved by the governing body.
But a memo to the commissioners from solicitor Thomas W. Leslie counters her request. His memorandum claims that the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act often is "misunderstood by people because they fail to research what the act itself says and how the the courts have interpreted the meaning of its provisions. Most often they rely on information from others who are often even more misinformed.
"Invoking the Sunshine Act has essentially become a convenient way for people with disputes against local government to attempt to strike fear in the hearts of public officials by saying/citing the act," he wrote.
Leslie goes on to cite Hahn's request during the public meeting of minutes before they are approved.
He reasoned that the minutes consist of the secretary's recounting of the details of actions taken and information provided at a previous meeting.
He wrote that the minutes do not become the official minutes of the agency until the commissioners have reviewed them and determined that they are accurate. When the commissioners vote for approval, the proposed minutes then become the official minutes of the meeting, Leslie concluded.
"First of all, I think it's appalling," Hahn said of Leslie's memo, citing the paragraph about striking fear in the hearts of public officials. She asked that the entire memo be entered into the meeting record.
Hahn reasoned that if she, as a member of the public, makes a statement at a meeting, she should have the right to see if she is quoted correctly in the document before it is approved. She said that errors have happened before at meetings in her own community, and she found out months later that the errors were never corrected in the official record.
"Neither the Sunshine Act nor the Right to Know Law have any provision requiring that the agency stop in the middle of its meeting to provide copies of the proposed minutes of the last meeting, either before or after they have been approved," Leslie wrote.
Melewsky commented in her email that "folks shouldn’t have to jump through administrative hoops to access these kinds of records."
The agency should post a copy of board packet materials on its website, if it has one, before the meetings, she said, and have hard copies available at the meeting for anyone interested in the issues being discussed.
"That's the way the law is intended to work, but I have certainly seen some agencies play games with the letter and intent of the law," Melewsky added.
"We have to go with the opinion of our solicitor," Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd commented Thursday afternoon, "but we don't have any issue with giving the public access to the minutes or any other voting documents." He said he would like to post them on the county's website before the meetings.
"We're moving in that direction in the next few months," he said. However, Boyd took exception to how Hahn requested the material publicly while the meetings were under way and about her approach to his office staff before a meeting.
"The board of commissioners will not be bullied into action by one disgruntled resident who consistently misinterprets the Sunshine Act," Boyd said.
According to the state Office of Open Records website, if someone submits a right-to-know request to a state or local agency in Pennsylvania and the request is denied, he can file an appeal with the Office of Open Records. There is no fee, and he does not need an attorney.
All appeals must be in writing and submitted to the Office of Open Records within 15 business days from the mailing date of the agency's response, or the date that the request was deemed denied. If that time frame expires before the appellant provides the required information to the OOR, he will lose his right to appeal and may need to file a new right-to-know request with the agency.
The process and an office of open records appeal form are available at openrecords.pa.gov.
