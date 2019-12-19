The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted Wednesday night to impeach President Donald J. Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
President Trump will be the third American president impeached while sitting in office. On Article I, the abuse of power charge, the House voted 230-197 to set impeachment. On Article II, obstruction of Congress, the House voted 229-198 to impeach.
Two local political leaders differ on their opinions of the measure, which likely will not head to the Senate until after the new year. U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, a Butler Republican representing Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District (which includes Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence and Butler counties) voted against both articles of impeachment.
Paul Stefano, chair of Lawrence County Democrats, said he agrees with the impeachment.
“When this all started, I said I was fine with an investigation,” Stefano said. “There were some people saying House Democrats should have brought up a vote without impeachment hearings. I said from the beginning I wanted those hearings because I don’t want people just impeached. I want facts to come out. Facts came out and I agree with the impeachment vote and there will be a trial.”
Gale Measel, chair of the Lawrence County Republican Party Committee, said the impeachment vote was like a “punch to the stomach. "
“I haven’t felt like that since 9/11,” Measel said. “We have people that are almost anti-American — whatever that is — and down on the things that are not right. That is how I felt. It gets your attention because you can’t believe what you are seeing and hearing.”
On the abuse of power charge, Measel said it was hard for him to separate the two articles, but said he understood the Democratic thought process.
“I understand what they think,” Measel said. “That is not what the transcript says. I think it was the majority leader on the Democrat side that said we gave him a chance to prove he was innocent.
“This country was founded on patriotism and the Rule of Law, and you are innocent until proven guilty. You didn’t prove (he was guilty.) That is something we’ve heard all our lives — especially about politics. They are using all these fancy words that I don’t believe they are sincere at all.”
Stefano said the charges are serious because a sitting president allegedly tried to use a foreign government to investigate an American citizen for political gain.
“You are investigating an American,” Stefano said. “He was asking for just the appearance of an investigation to harm a political rival. It was said using the state police on an American citizen in a state or locality that we wouldn’t stand for that. Why would we stand for a president withholding aid money to harm a rival?
“(The vote) shaped up that way. The Republicans defense of the president and saying (Democrats) don’t like him, there wasn’t any substance to his defense of the event or his character. It was a constant theme the Democratic party doesn’t like the president.”
Measel said he thinks Democrats “are mad” because they lost the presidential election in 2016.
“Hillary (Clinton) lied, cheated, did all those things and she lost,” Measel said. “They did lose and it doesn’t matter whether it is right, wrong or indifferent. They are going to do it because they can.
“I don’t think there is any merit to what they said. Abuse of Power — he is president of the United States of America. Thank God we have three arms of government. You get so mad that you don’t want these people in power to have authority. Imagine if they held control of the White House or all three arms of government. Our forefathers were smart. We can’t afford to have people that have agendas like that. Everything they accuse him of is what they are. It is absolutely amazing.”
