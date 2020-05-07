Two Lawrence County residents are candidates to be a delegate at the Republican National Convention.
They are Gale E. Measel Jr. of Neshannock Township and Lynn Ryan of New Castle.
Measel's name will be seventh on a list of eight candidates in Congressional District 16 who are vying to become delegates on the June 2 Primary Election Ballot. Ryan's name will appear eighth on the candidate list on the ballot.
Only three will be chosen for the event. Measel and Ryan are the only candidates out of the eight who are from Lawrence County.
Measel has been endorsed by both President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly. Measel, who has been Lawrence County's chairman of the Republican Party since around 2012, said he received the presidential endorsement April 30 in an email from the regional director of delegates and party organization.
Acknowledging he still must win the election to become a delegate, Measel commented, "I'd rather have (Trump's) endorsement than not."
Candidates seeking to become Republican convention delegates were to circulate nominating petitions, similar to any other elected office, and 300 signatures were required for the eight delegate slots. Measel collected more than 400 signatures.
"Whoever wins carries the banner at the convention," Measel said, noting that three will be elected out of the eight to attend the convention, which as of now is scheduled for Aug. 24 through 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. If the convention does not physically take place because of COVID-19 restrictions, it will likely proceed via social media, Measel said.
Measel served as an alternate delegate in the 2016 presidential election in Cleveland, during Trump's first election season. An alternate becomes active only if something happens that a regular delegate cannot serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.