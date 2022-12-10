Meals on Wheels volunteers, 99 and 85, fill a needed purpose

Meals on Wheels facing inflation challenges For some seniors who live alone, a warm in-person hello, a hug, and a hot meal delivered to …

Wallace King was 96 years old when he started delivering warm meals to seniors and others in need.

Now, at the young age of 99, he’s still at it, seeing how the needed service rewards him as much as the recipients of the food.

King and Robert Foht, 85, who are next-door neighbors in New Wilmington, are paired up as volunteer delivery men for Meals on Wheels providing food to elderly, the infirmed and shut-ins who otherwise might not have a way get warm meals.

The two men team up every week and deliver lunches and dinners to people who are unable to leave their homes.

“It’s needed, it really is needed,” Foht said.

He’s the driver and King is the deliveryman who knocks on people’s doors. Their typical route is the Majestic apartments in downtown New Castle, Mahoningtown, the city’s West Side and the apartments behind Walmart in Union Township.

Foht boasts that between them, they have 185 total years of life, and each time they go out together, they reap the reward of making others feel good.

Foht is the retired Lawrence County controller. King, a decorated World War II fighter pilot, is a retired CPA who founded the CPA firm of Hill, Barth and King some 75 years ago.

King retired from the firm at age 61 and traveled a lot with his wife, Cynthia (Cyn).

They moved from Sharon, because she was a Westminster College graduate and always wanted to live in New Wilmington.

When Cyn died 2 ½ years ago, King was left with a void, so he joined Meals on Wheels. That was after COVID hit.

“Living alone, I felt I had time and nothing to do, and was looking for things to use my abilities,” he said.

Foht has been a volunteer for 12 years. The traveling pair enjoy their time together, and in helping others.

“These people don’t have any way to get out of their houses, and they have no one to talk to,” Foht said of the food recipients. “This COVID has fouled things up. We used to be able to go in and sit down and talk to these people, but it’s not that way anymore.”

The virus has forced them to leave the food in coolers outside of people’s doors.

“I hope we can get back soon to where we can talk to these people again,” Foht said, “because a whole day goes by and they see no one. It’s a necessary thing for a lot of people.”

Foht joined Meals on Wheels as a delivery driver. One of his former employees, Emily Hassan, asked him to sit on the organization’s board of directors, but he said he would rather deliver the food.

“It’s been a good experience for Wally and I,” he said. “We seem to think everybody lives like we do, but they don’t. and we share the ages of all of these people.”

King noted that in the 2 ½ years he’s been volunteering, three people on their route have died.

“You get to know them, and it’s kind of tough,” he said. “There was one fellow who had a nice dog, and the dog always knew what day we were coming because Bob always gave it treats.

“Everyone’s unique and is a special person. It’s nice to be out and to say hello and have a good day,” King said. “It takes us just a couple of hours, then we stop and have lunch together. It’s just a time to give something back to the community.”

They deliver to anywhere from seven to 12 people per day.

“It’s just a way to interact with people,” King said. “They’re all unusual situations.”

One condo on their route has a man and woman who are immobile and King walks in and puts the meals in the refrigerator for them. They have an Oriental cat, which some days is sitting at the door waiting for him, he said.

The coolers outside the doors as a COVID protection are gradually disappearing, he said, and he usually knocks on the doors and hands the food to the people.

Foht marvels at King’s stamina.

A plane that King was flying was shot down over Germany during the war, and they have some interesting conversations en route.

“The beautiful thing about Wally is that he remembers everything,” Foht said. “His total recall is remarkable. I really enjoy his company.”

King still drives, and he walks about 20 miles a week.

“We have a good time and (Meals on Wheels) calls us all the time if someone begs off,” Foht said.

“This week we did Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s rewarding. We both enjoy it.”

“So many people are immobile,” King added. “Just to see another person is probably a blessing for them. There are a lot of lonely people, and I’m fortunate to be able to do it and help someone else.”

