The threat of the coronavirus has changed the way that Meals on Wheels of New Castle is providing food to the homebound.
But the organization has stepped up measures to make sure it gets to those who need it.
One change is that delivery dates have been reduced to once a week, and the meals are no longer served hot. Rather, they are frozen meals and are delivered five or six at a time to provide the clients with dinners for most of the week.
Also, Meals on Wheels no longer is providing a hot and a cold meal. Instead of the cold meal, it is furnishing snacks and light foods such as bread and cheese and lunchmeat.
And from now through May, clients of the nonprofit agency, who typically pay $6 per day for their food, will get their meals free.
Brenda Moses, president of the organization’s board of directors, said the service, which provides meals to 70 to 100 seniors and shut-ins, has maneuvered its way through the pandemic restrictions and found ways to still feed the clients it serves.
The all-volunteer organization is funded strictly through community donations, she said. It receives no state money to pay for operations and the salary of one director. But two agencies have stepped up to provide financial help. Meals on Wheels of America has provided an emergency grant, and the Caroline Knox Foundation also gave the organization a grant that enabled the meals to be provided free for this month and next month, Moses said.
Anne Crowe, program director, said she signed up more qualifying clients for the service when the coronavirus scare started to become news, particularly during the first week.
“Those people expressed concern that it wasn’t safe to go to the store, and they didn’t know how they were going to get food.”
Since then, she has been receiving between one and five inquiries a week.
The organization has its office at Jameson Place, a senior apartment complex adjacent to Jameson Care Center in Neshannock Township. Both are under the umbrella of UPMC Senior Community.
Meals on Wheels clients are senior citizens and people who are shut in because of disabilities or other medical or physical conditions. When the food preparation switched to frozen foods to protect the volunteers and the clients, Jameson Place initially prepared 800 of the frozen meals. Now, though, the meals will be made in the cafeteria of UPMC Jameson Hospital, which has agreed to take on that food preparation, Moses said.
Crowe emphasized that the Meals on Wheels volunteers who deliver the food are taking all of the precautions, with gloves, hand sanitizer and masks.
“When this first happened, I began to insist that the volunteers think about masks and gloves,” Crowe said, adding that was before Lawrence County had any confirmed cases.
But as the number of cases grew locally, it became even more important to wear the personal protection equipment, she said. Then the decision came that it no longer was safe for volunteers to deliver hot food every day.
“A lot of our volunteers are seniors, too,” she said.
When Gov. Tom Wolf gave a statewide stay-at-home order, the change was made to deliver frozen meals once a week. That put fewer volunteers and clients at risk, Crowe said, emphasizing, “Our UPMC partners have been amazing in all of this.”
When she informed the clients of the change, “they were relieved that we have not forgotten them,” she said. “I’ve had clients cry when I was on the phone with them telling them we were still going to bring them food.”
“That was really eye-opening, to think that in this day and age in New Castle and Lawrence County that people have to be fearful about whether they are going to eat or not.”
Crowe called Moses as “a wonderful partner” as president, and said, “the board is supportive of anything we needed to do.”
Its members, in addition to Moses as president, are Jeff Pitzer, Dennis Mangan, Dick Davis, Bob Foht, David Black, Charlene Osborne, Gerri Fulena and Cindy Cusick.
With Meals on Wheels having its office at Jameson Place, concerns about operating inside a nursing home surfaced with the rise of the coronavirus.
Initially, all volunteers were issued hand sanitizers, masks and gloves, and were no longer allowed to enter the building. Jameson Place was still providing the hot meals then, and Crowe would wheel them outside on carts to be put into the volunteers’ vehicles.
Before COVID-19, the 70 volunteers also would provide wellness checks and would visit with the clients, she said, noting that “some of our clients would get meals just for the companionship. They wanted to see somebody. They’re lonely.” The volunteers also were known to take clients to doctor appointments, call ambulances or call their families if they don’t answer the door, she said.
Unfortunately, all of the visitation has stopped because of coronavirus, Moses said. “We felt nervous about the volunteers and the clients being exposed.” she said, adding that the volunteers no longer can hand the recipients their meals. Instead, they are leaving the food outside and contacting the clients when they arrive.
“It’s hard, because they look forward to us visiting, but we still wanted to keep doing the meals,” she said.
Moses has been the shopper for the lighter foods, such as snacks.
“We felt like giving something a little more substantial,” she said, so she has purchased loaves of bread from Sparkle and Giant Eagle, and she also has bought cheese slices and bananas. To go with the bread for sandwiches, this week she bought 70 packages of bologna from Aldi.
Sister Annie Bremmer of Holy Spirit Parish donated packages of English muffins to Meals on Wheels when it first instituted the frozen deliveries, and that gave the organization the incentive to give loaves of bread to the recipients, Moses said.
She said she is grateful to community members who have helped and donated. Those include Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and Augustine’s Pizza, both of which have provided freezer space for the meals.
Meals and Wheels got its start locally in the early 1970s. It moved around to different locations, then for years, it operated out of the kitchen of St. Francis Hospital. When that building closed, Jameson Place became its headquarters.
Moses has been a Meals on Wheels volunteer for 10 years. On a personal note, she shared that volunteering for the organization helps her divert from her own worries during the pandemic.
“We get attached to our clients. We know them personally and we worry about them. We don’t sleep at night, worrying about what they’re going to eat,” she said. “I see the difference it makes in people’s lives. I get more out of it than what I give.”
