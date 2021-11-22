Local Meals on Wheels clients will be receiving a special Thanksgiving meal.
Meals on Wheels of New Castle closes for the more well-known holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Some of the clients share the holiday with family or friends, but others are at home by themselves for the holiday.
Although there are a few groups that provide a Thanksgiving meal to anyone interested, most dinners are served on site. Many Meals on Wheels clients are homebound, so getting out to a site that provides a Thanksgiving meal is difficult.
In the past, the program coordinator, Anne Crowe would provide her clients with information about community holiday offerings. This year, she has tried something different.
At the end of October, Crowe sent a letter to several local restaurants, to see if any would be interested in providing and donating a special meal for the clients. If the restaurant would provide the dinner, the Meals on Wheels volunteers would deliver them.
Gus Papazekos, owner of Tanner’s Restaurant, called immediately. Eager to provide this service to the community, Papazekos and his team agreed to prepare a Thanksgiving meal to any Meals on Wheels client who requested one.
On Wednesday, a large team of volunteers will gather and deliver not only that day’s regularly scheduled meal, but also the special meal from Tanner’s.
“The clients are really looking forward to this meal,” Crowe said, “and are very thankful for Gus and Tanner’s considerate donation.”
Crowe also shares that Ladies of the Dukes have offered a similar donation of meals for the Christmas holiday. And although it couldn’t be worked out, Edwards Restaurant contacted Crowe with a similar offer.
